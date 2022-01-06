Booker T. Washington alum, Michigan safety Daxton Hill declares for NFL Draft

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa native and dynamic Michigan safety Daxton Hill declared for the NFL Draft on Thursday.

Hill's junior season ended on Friday night in the Wolverines' College Football Playoff loss to Georgia.

The Booker T. Washington High School alum started 22 of the 33 games he played in for Michigan in his three college seasons.

Hill finished this season with 69 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and eight passes broken up.

He was named to the All-Big Ten First Team by coaches and All-Big Ten Second Team by conference media.

Hill is projected to be taken in the first few picks of the second round of the draft in April.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

