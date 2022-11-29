Big Ten fines Michigan State, reprimands Michigan following tunnel incident

The Big Ten has fined Michigan State the largest fine in conference history one month after an incident involving the University of Michigan.

The conference fined Michigan State $100,000 for a fight on Oct. 29 following the Wolverines' 29-7 win over the Spartans.

In a statement, the Big Ten Conference said they thoroughly reviewed the postgame incident and determined that seven Michigan State University football student-athletes were involved in hitting, kicking, or using their helmet to strike University of Michigan players.

The conference stated members of both teams “did not represent the level of sportsmanship that is expected from the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions.”

New video inside Michigan tunnel shows fight between MSU & U-M players

Officials announced the following disciplinary actions and say they will be reviewing additional evidence and plan to take further action as needed:

University of Michigan

Disciplinary Action:

In accordance with the protocol outlined in the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy, a public reprimand is issued to the University of Michigan.

"The conference has concluded that the University of Michigan did not meet the standards of the Big Ten Conference Football Game Management Manual policy. The policy requires the conference member institution game host to provide adequate protection for personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas."

Michigan State University

Fine:



$ 100,000.00



Disciplinary Action:

Four games from the incident date, plus the first eight games of the 2023 season. Student-Athlete: Khary Crump, Cornerback, # 14



Four games from the incident date. Michigan State University's self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Itayvion “Tank” Brown, Defensive End, # 19

Student-Athlete: Angelo Grose, Safety, # 15 Student-Athlete: Justin White, Cornerback, # 30 Student-Athlete: Jacoby Windmon, Linebacker, # 4 Student-Athlete: Brandon Wright, Defensive End, #26 Student-Athlete: Zion Young, Defensive End, #18



Michigan State University self-imposed suspension is sufficient and has been completed. Student-Athlete: Malcolm Jones, Safety, # 36



Sufficiently addressed by Michigan State University Football staff member



“The Big Ten Conference has a standard of excellence both academically and athletically that has been built over 127 years,” stated Big Ten Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren in a statement. “Our standards require that our student-athletes, coaches and staff members represent the conference, and their member institutions, with the highest level of decorum and sportsmanship. We are taking disciplinary action and will continue to work with our member institutions to strengthen their gameday procedures and ensure our honored traditions.”

Michigan State Athletics released a joint statement from Michigan State Vice President & Director of Athletics Alan Haller and Michigan State Head Football Coach Mel Tucker following the conference's announcement:

We accept the findings from the Big Ten Conference and are ready to move forward as a football program. We are committed to supporting our student-athletes and will continue to do so throughout this process.



Itayvion Brown, Angelo Grose, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright and Zion Young will immediately be reinstated to the program.

Michigan State University Interim President Teresa Woodruff issued the following statement:

Our institution does not excuse the concerning actions by some of our student-athletes. At the same time, we challenge ourselves collectively to be thoughtful in how we approach this situation so that further harm isn’t needlessly done.



What seems to be missing from the disciplinary outcomes are the learning opportunities that can and should coexist with findings of fault. We must ask ourselves: Are we doing enough, as leaders, to help further safety within our competitions through meaningful actions and education? Or are we risking the opportunities and livelihoods of young people without creating change for success in the future?



To that end, we also welcome Commissioner Warren’s offer to work with our institutions to create such an environment for everyone involved.



We will continue to evaluate this matter and cooperate with any investigative reviews.

Last week, the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office charged seven Michigan State players. Six of those players were charged with misdemeanors, while another player was charged with a felony.