Big 12 releases 2023 football schedule

TULSA, Okla. — The Big 12 Conference released its 2023 football schedule on Tuesday featuring its first-ever 14-team slate.

The conference is adding BYU, UCF, Cincinnati and Houston to the mix as Oklahoma and Texas prepare to leave the conference within the next two seasons. The league will continue to play without divisions for the time being.

“I would like to thank our fans for their patience awaiting this historic schedule,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “Given its importance, the complexities of weaving in four new schools, adding a third time zone and ensuring alignment with key stakeholders we were very deliberate with its development. I look forward to another highly competitive season of Big 12 football, and to welcoming our new members and their fans into the league.”

The Sooners will open conference play at Cincinnati on Sept. 23. Other highlights of the OU schedule include quarterback Dillon Gabriel's first matchup against his old school UCF on Oct. 21, along with what could be the last regularly scheduled Bedlam matchup against Oklahoma State on Nov. 4.

The moment you have all been waiting for since September 10, 2021… Introducing the 2023 #Big12FB Schedule 🗓️ https://t.co/JXIqy2hBYK pic.twitter.com/myhFjT9K2v — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) January 31, 2023

The Cowboys open league play Sept. 23 at Iowa State two weeks before a Friday night matchup at home against Kansas State.

