Big 12 Championship Updates: No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 5 Oklahoma State is taking on No. 9 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Saturday.

The Cowboys are playing in their first conference championship game in what is considered a must-win to contend for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Follow scoring updates from the game here:

Q2 - 14:54 - 14-3 Baylor

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen completes four-yard touchdown pass to Drew Estrada. Extra point attempt is good.

Q1 - 1:48 - 7-3 Baylor

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders intercepted by Baylor's Matt Jones at the OSU 37-yard line

Q1 - 3:21 - 7-3 Baylor

Baylor's Blake Shapen completes pass to Ben Sims for a two-yard touchdown. Extra point attempt is good.

Q1 - 4:48 - 3-0 OSU

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders throws interception to Baylor's JT Woods who returns it to the OSU 11-yard line.

Q1 - 7:52 - 3-0 OSU

OSU kicker Tanner Brown scores 23-yard field goal.

Q1 - 12:14 - 0-0

Baylor's Trestan Ebner runs for four yards into Cowboy territory. OSU's Malcolm Rodriguez forces a fumble recovered by OSU's Tyler Lacy.

Check this story after the game for highlights and analysis.

