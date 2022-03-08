Big 12, AAC basketball tourneys get underway for men's, women's squads

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — College basketball's regular season is over as the nation's top teams in men's and women's hoops and packs of underdogs look toward their conference tournaments this week.

Despite the sliver of hope for both the Oklahoma Sooners and Tulsa Golden Hurricane in men's hoops to advance, Oklahoma State is serving its one-year postseason ban, sitting out any chance at the Big 12 or NCAA tournaments.

Men's Big 12 Tournament

The Oklahoma Sooners (17-14, 7-11 Big 12) enter the tournament as a No. 7 seed, likely needing a strong run through the conference's heavyweights for a chance to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners will take on second-seeded Baylor (26-5, 14-4) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Kansas won the top overall seed and will take on the winner between Kansas State and West Virginia.

Women's Big 12 Tournament

OU has a stronger chance of making it to the national stage in women's hoops as the Sooners (23-7, 12-6) earned the No. 4 seed and will take on No. 5 Kansas on Friday at 11 a.m.

The No. 8 seed Oklahoma State women (8-19, 3-15) have an uphill battle as they take on No. 9 seed Texas Tech on Thursday for the chance to play the Big 12 regular season champion No. 1 seed Baylor Bears (25-5, 15-3) the day after.

Men's American Athletic Conference Tournament

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (10-19, 4-14 AAC) is coming off of an electric regular-season win over UCF and looking to carry that momentum into some potential postseason magic.

MORE >>> Horne lifts Tulsa over UCF 73-72 at buzzer

TU earned the No. 10 seed and will take on No. 7 seed Wichita State (15-12, 6-9) on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Women's American Athletic Conference Tournament

The No. 8 seed Tulsa's women's hoops squad (16-9, 5-8) defeated Wichita State (14-16, 5-11) in overtime on Monday to earn the right to play top-seeded UCF in the tournament quarterfinals happening Tuesday at 12 p.m.

