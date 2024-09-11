Bedlam basketball to take over OKC's Paycom Center on Dec. 14

OKLAHOMA CITY — Bedlam is staying in men's basketball.
Oklahoma State University and the University of Oklahoma announced the teams will face off in a non-conference game on Dec. 14.
The game will be at Oklahoma City's Paycom Center. Tickets go on sale on Sept. 18.
OSU holds a 13-11-1 advantage over OU since the all-sports Bedlam Series officially started in 1999.
However, last season, OU won in two nailbiters, beating the Cowboys 66-62 and then 84-82.
This game comes after OU moved to the SEC, leaving the future of several Bedlam matchups in question.
