Watch
Sports

Actions

Arians announces retirement, Bucs promote Bowles to head coach

Buccaneers Arians Retires Football
Mark LoMoglio/AP
FILE - FILE - Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians watches play against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Arians has decided to retire as coach of the Buccaneers and move into a front-office role with the team, it was announced Wednesday night, March 30. Arians, who will turn 70 this coming season, coached the Bucs to the Super Bowl title in the 2020 season — Tom Brady’s first with Tampa Bay. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
Buccaneers Arians Retires Football
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 12:53:16-04

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced Wednesday he was retiring from coaching and promoted defensive coordinator Todd Bowles to head coach.

According to the team's website, Arians will stay with the team as a senior football consultant.

Arians said in a statement that the unexpected move is not related to health.

"This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason's great work and the Glazer family's commitment to winning," Arians said. "Before you start thinking this is about my health, don't. This is the best I have felt in many years, and I'm looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role."

Arians' announcement is the second retirement news for the Bucs this offseason. Last month, quarterback Tom Brady announced he was hanging up his cleats for good, only to change his mind 40 days later and return to play for the team.

This isn't Arians' first time stepping away from coaching. After the 2017 NFL season, Arians announced in January 2018 that he was stepping down as Arizona Cardinals head coach due to medical reasons, the Associated Press reported.

In 2019, the Bucs hired him.

The AP reported that while under Arians, the Bucs won the Super Bowl in 2020, Brady's first year with the team, and were 31-18 during his tenure.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7