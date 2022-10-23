AP Top 25: OSU up to No. 9 with key game before first playoff rankings

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State moved up slightly in the AP Top 25 College Football poll on Sunday after Saturday's win over Texas.

The AP slotted the Cowboys (6-1) in at No. 9 in their Week 9 poll, bringing Mike Gundy's squad back up into the top 10 after falling slightly after their loss to now-No. 7 TCU (7-0). TCU is the highest-ranked Big 12 team with three SEC schools, two Big Ten schools and one ACC school sitting ahead of them.

The Cowboys are in the midst of a conference play gauntlet coming off of their bouts with TCU and Texas with road games at No. 22 Kansas State (5-2) and Kansas (5-3) on deck. The matchup with the Wildcats will prove noteworthy as it will be OSU's last game before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released on Nov. 1.

See the full AP Top 25 poll here.

