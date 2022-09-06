AP Top 25: Oklahoma up to No. 7, Oklahoma State ranked No. 11 after Week 1 wins

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday's update to the AP Top 25 had both top-tier Sooner State programs on the way up after Week 1.
The Oklahoma Sooners moved up two spots to No. 7 after their 45-13 drubbing of UTEP on Saturday. The Oklahoma State Cowboys ranked one spot higher than last week, landing at No. 11 after their 58-44 sin over Central Michigan on Thursday night.
Other notable movements in the Top 25 included Notre Dame dropping three spots to No. 8 after losing to now-No. 3 Ohio State and Utah dropping six spots after losing to now-No. 12 Florida.
>> See the latest AP Top 25 poll here
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane remains unranked after a disappointing 40-37 loss to Wyoming on Saturday. TU plays Northern Illinois this weekend.
OU hosts Kent State this weekend, and OSU will play Arizona State.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter