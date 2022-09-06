AP Top 25: Oklahoma up to No. 7, Oklahoma State ranked No. 11 after Week 1 wins

TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday's update to the AP Top 25 had both top-tier Sooner State programs on the way up after Week 1.

The Oklahoma Sooners moved up two spots to No. 7 after their 45-13 drubbing of UTEP on Saturday. The Oklahoma State Cowboys ranked one spot higher than last week, landing at No. 11 after their 58-44 sin over Central Michigan on Thursday night.

OSU's Spencer Sanders named Big 12 Player of the Week

Other notable movements in the Top 25 included Notre Dame dropping three spots to No. 8 after losing to now-No. 3 Ohio State and Utah dropping six spots after losing to now-No. 12 Florida.

>> See the latest AP Top 25 poll here

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane remains unranked after a disappointing 40-37 loss to Wyoming on Saturday. TU plays Northern Illinois this weekend.

OU hosts Kent State this weekend, and OSU will play Arizona State.

