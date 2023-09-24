AP College Football Top 25: Sooners continue to climb, ranked No. 14 after win in Cincinnati

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped September 24 and the Sooners continue to climb towards the top 10 as the season progresses.

1. Georgia (4-0): Georgia hosted UAB on Saturday and unsurprisingly won 49-21. The Bulldogs face possibly their toughest challenge of the season on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2:30 p.m. as they travel to Auburn.

2. Michigan (4-0): Michigan dominated in their win over Rutgers, 31-7. They travel to Nebraska to take on the Cornhuskers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

3. Texas (4-0): Texas took a road trip to Waco and took care of business beating Baylor 38-6. They'll host their arch nemesis, the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

4. Ohio State (4-0): Ohio State got a well deserved bump in the rankings after beating a top 10 opponent in Notre Dame on the road. They have a bye week next weekend.

5. Florida State (4-0): Florida State went on the road to "Death Valley" and narrowly won, 31-24 over Clemson. They have a bye week next weekend.

6. Penn State (4-0): Penn State hosted Iowa this past weekend and the defense held strong as the Nittany Lions won 31-0. They travel to Northwestern on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

7. Washington (4-0): Washington opened conference play with an emphatic 59-32 win over California. Next Saturday they travel to Arizona to take on the Wildcats at 9:00 p.m.

8. USC (4-0): USC traveled to Tempe to take on Arizona State and headed back to sunny southern California with a 42-28 win. They face Colorado on the road on Saturday at 11 a.m.

9. Oregon (4-0): Oregon had arguably its best game of the season against Colorado, a team that had a lot of hype surrounding them, but hype didn't stop Oregon from winning 42-6. The Ducks travel to Palo Alto, California to take on Stanford on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

10. Utah (4-0): Utah's offense struggled without starting quarterback Cam Rising, but their defense held strong as the Utes beat UCLA 14-7. Utah takes on Oregon State on Friday Sept. 29 at 8:00 p.m.

11. Notre Dame (4-1): Notre Dame fell two spots after losing at home to a top four Ohio State team 17-14. They travel to North Carolina on Saturday to take on 17th-ranked Duke at 6:30 p.m.

12. Alabama (3-1): Alabama host Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa and took care of business 24-10. They travel to Starkeville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday at 8:00 p.m.

13. LSU (3-1): LSU hosted the Arkansas Razorbacks this past weekend and struggled heavily against Sam Pittman's men, but managed to get the win 34-31. The Tigers travel to Ole Miss on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

14. Oklahoma (4-0): It wasn't pretty, but the Sooners found a way to spoil Cincinnati's Big 12 opener with a 20-6 win. They host Iowa State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

15. North Carolina (4-0): North Carolina went on the road and took on the Pitt Panthers. At the half they lead 30-17 and were never in any trouble of losing the lead as they won 41-24. They have a bye week next week.

16. Washington State (4-0): Washington State opened Pac-12 play with a 38-35 win at home against Oregon State. They have a bye week next week before traveling to take on UCLA.

17. Duke (4-0): Duke traveled to UConn and hammered the Huskies 41-7. They'll host 11th-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

18. Miami (4-0): Miami was on the road this week against Temple and is headed home with a win after being the Owls 41-7. They have a bye week next week.

19. Oregon State (3-1): Oregon State lost on the road to Washington State 38-35. They will host 10th-ranked Utah on Friday Sept. 29 at 8:00 p.m.

20. Ole Miss (3-1): Ole Miss traveled to Tuscaloosa and did what most teams do. They lost 24-10 to Nick Saban's men. They host 13th-ranked LSU on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.

21. Tennessee (3-1): Tennessee bounced back against UTSA beating the Roadrunners 45-14 in Knoxville. They host South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

22. Florida (3-1): Florida hosted Charlotte this past weekend and didn't have to do much to get the 22-7 win. They travel to Lexington to take on Kentucky on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

23. Missouri (4-0): The past three weeks the Tigers have been the kings of close games, winning by a combined 14 points. They hosted Memphis this past weekend, winning 34-27. They travel to Tennessee to take on Vanderbilt at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

24. Kansas (4-0): The Jayhawks are undefeated again. This past weekend they hosted BYU for the Cougars first Big 12 game and KU got the 38-27 win. Next weekend they travel to Austin to take on the 3rd-ranked Texas Longhorns at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

25. Fresno State (4-0): Fresno State hosted Kent State on Saturday and won in convincing fashion 53-10. They host Nevada on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

