AP College Football Top 25 poll: Sooners up 1 spot, Oklahoma State up 2

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 Poll Dropped on November 26 and the Sooners jumped from No. 13 to No. 12 and Oklahoma State jumped from No. 21 to No. 19 after the Cowboys punched their ticket to the Big 12 Championship game.

1. Georgia (12-0): Georgia has not lost a regular season game since 2020 when they lost to No. 8 Florida 44-28. The streak continued as the Bulldogs beat Georgia Tech 31-23. They will face off against Alabama in the SEC Championship game Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

2. Michigan (12-0): Michigan spoiled Ohio State's undefeated season with a 30-24 win in the Big House. They'll face off against No. 18 Iowa for the Big Ten title, Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

3. Washington (12-0): College football's ultimate feel-good story is Washington, a perfect 12-0 season for the first time since 1991 with a win over rivals Washington State 24-21. The Huskies will face Oregon Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the PAC 12 Championship.

4. Florida State (12-0): After losing Heisman hopeful Jordan Travis, Florida State's defense stepped up for a 24-15 win against Florida Saturday night in The Swamp. The Seminoles take on No. 15 Louisville in the ACC Championship Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

5. Oregon (11-1): Oregon hammered Oregon State 31-7 in a rivalry game, as Oregon State's head coach, Jonathan Smith is taking over at Michigan State. Oregon will take on Washington Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the PAC 12 Championship.

6. Ohio State (11-1): Ohio State's vision of a College Football Playoff spot is reliant on many factors after losing to Michigan 30-24 Saturday. They'll be in a holding pattern until after the conference championship games.

7. Texas (11-1): Texas beat Texas Tech 57-7 on their way to greener pastures in the SEC. That's of course after they play Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

8. Alabama (11-1): Alabama pulled off a 4th & 31 miracle against Auburn in the Iron Bowl to win 27-24 and crush the upset dreams of the Tigers. The Crimson Tide faces Georgia Saturday at 3:00 p.m. with hopes of upsetting the defending National Champions for a College Football Playoff bid.

9. Missouri (10-2): Missouri beat Arkansas 48-14 after struggling last week against a subpar Florida team. The Tigers are waiting to see what bowl game they'll get.

10. Penn State (10-2): Penn State hammered Michigan State 42-0 and will be in "wait and see" mode for their bowl game.

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2): It felt like the Big 12 days of old as the Sooners beat TCU 69-45 in an offensive thriller. Oklahoma's Big 12 title game hopes were dashed, but a 10-2 season is a major bounce back after a 6-7 record under Brent Venables in year one. Oklahoma is waiting to see where they'll end up as far as the bowl season is concerned.



13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-2)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Tulane (11-1)

18. Iowa (10-2)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3): Oklahoma State struggled, but managed to pull out the overtime win 40-34 over BYU. The Cowboys will face off against Texas in the Big 12 Championship game, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.



20. Liberty (12-0)

21. NC State (9-3)

22. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Toledo (11-1)

24 James Madison (11-1)

25. SMU (10-2)

Also receiving votes:

Tennessee, Clemson, Kansas State, Utah, Troy, Kansas, New Mexico State, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Miami (OH)

