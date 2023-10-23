AP College Football Top 25 poll: Sooners stay at No. 6 despite close game against UCF

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 Poll dropped October 22 and after a close call against UCF, Oklahoma stayed at No. 6 in the latest rankings.

1. Georgia (7-0): The Bulldogs had a bye week before they take on the Florida Gators on Saturday, October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

2. Michigan (8-0): Michigan played in a classic rivalry and made it look effortless with a 49-0 drubbing of Michigan State on the road. The Wolverines have a bye week Saturday.

3. Ohio State (7-0): Ohio State faced its toughest opponent of the season against a top 10 Penn State squad, but the Buckeyes found a way to get the win 20-12. Ohio State is on the road against Wisconsin, Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

4. Florida State (7-0): Florida State struggled early against Duke, but eventually pulled away in the fourth quarter, dropping 21 unanswered for a 38-20 win. The Seminoles are on the road against Wake Forest Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

5. Washington (7-0): Washington struggled at home against a 1-6 Arizona State squad, but managed to avoid the upset, winning 15-7. The Huskies hit the road Saturday against Stanford at 6:00 p.m.

6. Oklahoma (7-0): Oklahoma struggled at home against an average UCF team, but picked up the win 31-29. It was almost expected though considering the history of the Red River Rivalry hangover that persists. The Sooners head to Kansas Saturday, kick off is at 11:00 a.m.

7. Texas (6-1): Texas also struggled this week, but the Longhorns were on the road against Houston, barely managing to beat the Cougars 31-24. Texas hosts BYU Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

8. Oregon (6-1): Oregon hosted Washington State this past weekend and the Ducks bounced back from a loss to No. 5 Washington 38-24. The Ducks travel to No. 13 Utah Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

9. Alabama (7-1): At the half, Alabama looked like it was going to lose to Tennessee, but they Crimson Tide came out in the second half and imposed its will on the Volunteers to get a 34-20 win. Alabama has a bye week before hosting rival LSU on November 4.

10. Penn State (6-1): Penn State lost a close one 20-12 to No. 3 Ohio State on the road. They're set to face off against Indiana Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

11. Oregon State (6-1)

12. Ole Miss (6-1)

13. Utah (6-1)

14. Notre Dame (6-2)

15. LSU (6-2)

16. Missouri (7-1)

17. North Carolina (6-1)

18. Louisville (6-1)

19. Air Force (7-0)

20. Duke (5-2)

21. Tennessee (5-2)

22. Tulane (6-1)

23. UCLA (5-2)

24. USC (6-2)

25. James Madison (7-0)

Others receiving votes:

Florida, Liberty, Kansas State, Miami, Fresno State, Oklahoma State, Toledo, Kentucky, Rutgers, UNLV and Wisconsin.

