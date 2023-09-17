AP College Football Top 25 Poll: Sooners jump three spots to No. 16 after big win at Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped September 17 and there's a lot of movement outside of the top 10.

1. Georgia (3-0): The Bulldogs faced their first SEC opponent of the year and struggled in the first half against a tough South Carolina team, but ultimately pulled away 24-14. Georgia hosts UAB on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

2. Michigan (3-0): Michigan faced it's final warm-up game before heading into Big Ten play, beating Bowling Green 31-6. They host Rutgers on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

3. Texas (3-0): The Longhorns move up one spot after beating Wyoming at home 31-10. They open up Big 12 play against Baylor on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

4. Florida State (3-0): The Seminoles struggled in a 31-29 win over unranked Boston College on the road. They will face off against an even tougher opponent in Clemson on Saturday at 11 p.m.

5. USC (3-0): The Trojans had an early bye week, but will travel to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at 9:30 p.m.

6. Ohio State (3-0): The Buckeye's offense exploded for 562 yards of total offense as they beat Western Kentucky 63-10. They play arguably the biggest game of the weekend as they take on Notre Dame in South Bend.

7. Penn State (3-0): The Nittany Lions traveled to Illinois and left with a 30-13 win over the Fighting Illini to kick off Big Ten play. They face their first ranked opponent on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Iowa.

8. Washington (3-0): The Huskies traveled to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans and crushed them 41-7. They host California on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

9. Notre Dame (4-0): The Fighting Irish fended off a stout Central Michigan team at home with a 41-17 win. Next weekend they face their biggest opponent of the season as the sixth-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes come to town Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

10. Oregon (3-0): The Ducks jumped three spots and marched to a 55-10 win over Hawaii and kickoff conference play as they host Deion Sanders and 19th-ranked Colorado on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

11. Utah (3-0): Utah faced an easy opponent, beating Weber State 31-7. The Utes kick off conference play against 22nd-ranked UCLA Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

12. LSU (2-1): LSU demolished it's first SEC opponent of the year, beating Mississippi State 41-14 on the road. The Tigers will host Arkansas on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

13. Alabama (2-1): Alabama traveled to South Florida and they Bulls gave them all they could handle as the Crimson Tide struggled to a 17-3 win. They face their first SEC opponent, hosting No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday at 2:30.

14. Oregon State (3-0): While Oregon State hasn't played anybody of notoriety, they seem like a solid team, beating San Diego State 26-9. Next Saturday they travel to 21st-ranked Washington State to kickoff Pac-12 play at 6:00 p.m.

15. Ole Miss (3-0): Ole Miss beat Georgia Tech this past weekend 48-23 and kicks off SEC play against 13th-ranked Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

16. Oklahoma (3-0): Oklahoma jumped three spots from No. 19 to No. 16 after an impressive 66-17 win over Tulsa. The Sooners open Big 12 play as they travel to Cincinnati, kickoff Saturday at 11 p.m.

17. North Carolina (3-0): North Carolina hosted Minnesota this past weekend and took care of business against a Big Ten opponent, winning 31-13. They face off against a struggling Pittsburgh on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

18. Duke (3-0): Duke's undefeated season continues as they take down Northwestern 38-14. The Blue Devils travel to Connecticut to take on UConn at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

19. Colorado (3-0): The Deion Sanders hype train continues to roll as the Buffaloes are undefeated after a thrilling 43-35 overtime win over rivals Colorado State. They travel to Oregon to take on the 10th-ranked Ducks on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

20. Miami (3-0): Miami's offense looks red hot this season. After beating Bethune-Cookman 48-7, they travel to Pennsylvania to take on Temple on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

21. Washington State (3-0): Washington State beat Northern Colorado 64-21. They are set to host 14th-ranked Oregon State on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

22. UCLA (3-0): UCLA remains undefeated, but it's schedule is leaves much to be desired after they beat North Carolina Central 59-7. They will take on 11th-ranked Utah on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

23. Tennessee (2-1): Tennessee fell and they fell hard after losing to Florida 29-16 in the Swamp. The Volunteers take on UTSA on Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

24. Iowa (3-0): The Hawkeyes beat Western Michigan 41-10 and kick off conference play against 7th-ranked Penn State in Happy Valley on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

25. Florida (2-1): The Gators put on a dominant performance against Tennessee, winning 29-16 at home. They host Charlotte on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. central.

