AP College Football Top 25 poll: Sooners drop to No. 6 after Washington beats Oregon

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 Poll dropped on October 15 and despite the bye week, Oklahoma fell from No. 5 to No. 6 in the polls.

The main reason being, new No. 5 Washington beat No. 9 Oregon in a thriller, 36-33.

1. Georgia (7-0): Georgia at home and Georgia on the road are two vastly different teams, but that didn't stop the Bulldogs from dominating against Vanderbilt 37-20. Georgia has a bye week before taking on Florida on October 28 at 2:30 p.m.

2. Michigan (7-0): Michigan has been dominant in the month of October and Saturday was no different as they beat Indiana 52-7. This season, the Wolverines have not allowed a team to score more than 10 points. Michigan faces Michigan State Saturday, October 21 at 6:30 p.m.

3. Ohio State (6-0): Despite Purdue's reputation for being a giant killer, Ohio State went on the road and took care of business in a 41-7 win. The Buckeyes face their biggest challenge of the season Saturday at 11:00 a.m. against 7th-ranked Penn State.

4. Florida State (6-0): Florida State hosted Syracuse and dominated 41-3. They'll face off against 16th-ranked Duke at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in Tallahassee.

5. Washington (6-0): Washington put on an incredible performance against College Football Playoff hopeful Oregon, beating the Ducks on the final play of the game 36-33. The Huskies host Arizona State Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

6. Oklahoma (6-0): The Sooners fell one spot despite not playing a game due to a bye week, but we're two weeks away from the official CFB Playoff rankings. Oklahoma hosts UCF Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

7. Penn State (6-0): Penn State won its game Saturday against UMass 63-0, but still fell one spot because Washington's win over Oregon. The Nittany Lions face their toughest test of the season against 3rd-ranked Ohio State 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

8. Texas (5-1): Texas actually moved up one spot while being on a bye week. The Longhorns are on the road taking on Houston Saturday at 3:00 p.m.

9. Oregon (5-1): Oregon lost a close one on the road to Washington 36-33, which is why they didn't take a tumble rankings. The Ducks are set to host Washington State Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

10. North Carolina (6-0): North Carolina started slow, but bounced back to pick up a win against Miami 41-31. The Tar Heels host Virginia Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

11. Alabama (6-1): Alabama struggled at home against an unimpressive Arkansas squad, but found a way to win 24-21. They're set to host 17th-ranked Tennessee Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

12. Oregon State (6-1): Oregon State took care of business against a decent UCLA squad 36-24 and have a bye week coming up.

13: Ole Miss (5-1): Ole Miss had a bye week this week and is on the road against Auburn Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

14. Utah (5-1): Utah picked up an easy win against a middle of the road Cal team 34-14. The Utes go on the road to take on 18th-ranked USC Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

15. Notre Dame (6-2): Notre Dame blew the doors off Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans last night 48-20. The Fighting Irish have a bye week next weekend.

16. Duke (5-1): Duke handled their business at home 24-3 against NC State, but the biggest story was Henry Belin IV, who went 4-for-12 for 107 yards and two touchdowns, while still finding a way to win. The Blue Devils face their biggest challenge of the year Saturday at 6:30 p.m. as they take on 4th-ranked Florida State.

17. Tennessee (5-1): In an unexpected turn of events, Tennessee's defense won the Volunteers the game 20-13 against Texas A&M. The Volunteers travel to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

18. USC (6-1): USC was dominated by Notre Dame Saturday night 48-20. The Trojans host 14th-ranked Utah Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

19. LSU (5-2): LSU blew the doors off Hugh Freeze and Auburn Tigers 48-18 in Death Valley. The Tigers host Army Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

20. Missouri (6-1): After trailing Kentucky 14-0 in the first quarter, Missouri bounced back to score 17 in the second quarter and held its ground for a 38-21 win. The Tigers host South Carolina Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

21. Louisville (6-1): After upsetting a solid Notre Dame squad last weekend, Louisville traveled to Pittsburgh and put on a shocking performance as the Cardinals lost 38-21 to Pitt. The Cardinals have a bye week coming up.

22. Air Force (6-0): Its rare we see a service academy break the Top 25, but when they do it's encouraging. Air Force beat Wyoming 34-27 to keep its undefeated season alive. The Falcons will face off against Navy Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

23. Tulane (5-1): Tulane beat Memphis 31-21 Friday night and found their way into the Top 25 again. The Green Wave hosts North Texas Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

24. Iowa (6-1): Iowa might have the worst offense in Power 5 football, but the defense has kept the Hawkeyes in the running for the Big Ten Championship Game. Iowa hosts Minnesota on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

25. UCLA (4-2): UCLA was on the road against Oregon State and struggled against a stout Beavers squad, falling 36-24. They're set to face off against Stanford Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

