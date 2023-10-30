AP college Football Top 25 poll: Sooners drop 4 spots after loss to Kansas

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped Oct. 29 and Oklahoma falls four spots from No. 6 to No. 10 after Kansas beat the Sooners 38-33 Saturday.

Here's your updated AP Top 25 on the eve of the College Football Playoff rankings.

1. Georgia (8-0): Georgia romped Florida in the "World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" 43-20. The Bulldogs are looking to keep its undefeated season going when they host No. 14 Missouri Saturday, November 4 at 2:30 p.m.

2. Michigan (8-0): Michigan had a bye week, but that didn't stop the Wolverines from making headlines after staffer Connor Stalions was accused of buying tickets to potential College Football Playoff opponents and conference games in order to steal their signs. Head coach Jim Harbaugh denied having anything to do with the scheme. The Wolverines host Purdue Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

3. Ohio State (8-0): Ohio State remains undefeated after beating Wisconsin on the road 24-10. The Buckeyes take another road trip Saturday to face off against Rutgers at 11:00 a.m.

4. Florida State (8-0): Florida State is also undefeated after a 41-16 drubbing of Wake Forest. The Seminoles hit the road to take on Pittsburgh Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

5. Washington (8-0): Washington went on the road and picked up a 42-33 win over a Stanford team that has seemed to find some steam lately. The Huskies are on the road Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against No. 24 USC.

6. Oregon (7-1): Oregon's 35-6 win over Utah might have been its most impressive win of the season. The Ducks fell to No. 5 Washington two weeks ago, but have bounced back and look to continue to do so as they host California Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

7. Texas (7-1): Texas beat BYU 35-6 in Austin with Maalik Murphy under center after starting quarterback, Quinn Ewers, picked up a grade 2 AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Murphy is set to lead the Longhorns in Austin against No. 25 Kansas State, Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

8. Alabama (7-1): Alabama had a bye week on Saturday and they'll host 13th-ranked LSU Saturday at 6:45 p.m. in one of the best rivalries in college football.

9. Penn State (7-1): Penn State struggled mightily at home against a mediocre Indiana squad but managed to get the win 33-24. The Nittany Lions are on the road against Maryland Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

10. Oklahoma (7-1): Oklahoma's undefeated season comes to an end at the hands of Kansas 38-33. The Sooners will hope to bounce back on the road against Oklahoma State.

11. Ole Miss (7-1)

12. Notre Dame (7-2)

13. LSU (6-2)

14. Missouri (7-1)

15. Louisville (7-1)

16. Oregon State (6-2)

17. Air Force (8-0)

18. Utah (6-2)

19. Tennessee (6-2)

20. UCLA (6-2)

21. Tulane (7-1)

22. Kansas (6-2)

23. James Madison (8-0)

24. USC (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-2)

Others receiving votes

Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Liberty, Fresno State, Miami, Arizona, Toledo and Rutgers.

