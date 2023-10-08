Watch Now
Sports

Actions

AP College Football Top 25 Poll: Oklahoma skyrockets to No. 5 after Red River Rivalry win

Texas Oklahoma
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Associated Press
Texas Oklahoma
Posted at 5:21 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 18:21:18-04

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on October 8 and Oklahoma is on the edge of the Top 4 after beating Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

1. Georgia (6-0): After struggling against Auburn last weekend, Georgia bounced back at home in a major way, trouncing Kentucky 51-13. The Bulldogs next game is on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

2. Michigan (6-0): Michigan went on the road to Minnesota this past weekend and put on its most dominant performance of the season with a 51-10 win. The Wolverines host Indiana on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

3. Ohio State (5-0): Ohio State looked vulnerable early this past weekend against a stout Maryland squad, but the Buckeyes offense got rolling and rolled to a 37-17 win. Ohio State is on the road against Purdue Saturday at 11 a.m.

4. Florida State (5-0): Florida State never lost control of this one, taking a 22-0 lead early in the first quarter over Virginia Tech. The Hokies tried to mount a comeback, but Florida State's offense kept rolling as FSU won 39-17. Florida State hosts Syracuse Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

5. Oklahoma (6-0): Oklahoma got its revenge after a 49-0 loss in last years Red River Rivalry, beating Texas 34-30 in dramatic fashion. The Sooners jumped seven spots in the AP Poll and control their own destiny in the College Football Playoff. The defense put on a vintage performance on the goal line and OU is in a good spot. The Sooners have a bye week next weekend.

6. Penn State (5-0): Penn State had a bye week this weekend and hosts UMass on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

7. Washington (5-0): Washington also had a bye week and they host No. 8 Oregon Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

8. Oregon (5-0): Oregon had a bye week after fending off a tough Arizona team last weekend. They travel to Washington to take on the Huskies Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

9. Texas (5-1): Texas fell five spots in the AP Poll after losing 34-30 to Oklahoma. The Longhorns will have a bye week Saturday.

10. USC (6-0): USC needed three overtimes to pull off the win against a scrappy Arizona squad, but Caleb Williams carried the Trojans to a 43-41 win. They travel to South Bend to take on No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

11. Alabama (5-1): Alabama went on the road and pulled out a 26-20 win over Texas A&M in a hostile environment. The Crimson Tide hosts Arkansas Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

12. North Carolina (5-0): North Carolina hosted Syracuse this past weekend and put on a dominant performance as Drake Maye threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win. North Carolina hosts No. 25 Miami Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

13. Ole Miss (5-1): Ole Miss played its worst game of the season, beating Arkansas 27-20. What's interesting is before that, the Rebels were coming off a thrilling upset of a highly ranked LSU squad. They have a bye week before hitting the road to face off against Auburn.

14. Louisville (6-0): Louisville hosted Notre Dame Saturday night and put on a dominant performance beating the Fighting Irish 33-20. The Cardinals are on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, kick off is at 5:30 p.m.

15. Oregon State (5-1): Oregon State went on the road to California and beat the Golden Bears in 52-40 in an offensive battle. The Beavers host 18th-ranked UCLA Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

16. Utah (4-1): Utah had a bye week, but managed to jump two spots from No. 18 to No. 16 after the right teams lost. They're set to host California on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

17. Duke (4-1): Duke also had a bye week and is set to host NC State on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

18. UCLA (4-1): UCLA hosted 19th-ranked Washington State and picked up a 25-17 win over the Cougars. The Bruins are set to host Oregon State Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

19. Tennessee (4-1): Tennessee had a bye week and is set to host Texas A&M Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

19. Washington State (4-1): Washington State went on the road and fell to 18th-ranked UCLA 25-17. They are also ranked 19th as they are tied with Tennessee in AP voter points, but are technically 20 because in the event of a tie, ranking is decided by alphabetical order.

21. Notre Dame (5-2): Notre Dame tumbled 11 spots after losing to Louisville on the road 33-20. The Fighting Irish look to bounce back as they host 10th-ranked USC Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

22. LSU (4-2): After losing on the road to Ole Miss, LSU bounced back in a major way. The Tigers went on the road to Missouri and beat Mizzou 49-39. They're set to host Auburn Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

23. Kansas (5-1): The Jayhawks hosted another Big 12 newcomer in UCF and dominated the Knights at home 51-22. KU is on the road in Stillwater Saturday to take on Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m.

24. Kentucky (5-1): Kentucky went on the road with high hopes of toppling No. 1 Georgia and the Bulldogs dominated 51-13. Kentucky hosts Missouri Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

25. Miami (FL) (4-1): Miami lost one of the worst coached football games in history Saturday 23-20 against Georgia Tech. With less than one minute left, Miami could have taken a knee and ended the game. However, Miami handed the ball off and fumbled, Georgia Tech recovered that fumble. The Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in 24 seconds and threw a game winning touchdown as the clock expired for the win. Miami is on the road against 12th-ranked North Carolina Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7