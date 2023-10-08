AP College Football Top 25 Poll: Oklahoma skyrockets to No. 5 after Red River Rivalry win

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on October 8 and Oklahoma is on the edge of the Top 4 after beating Texas in the Red River Rivalry.

1. Georgia (6-0): After struggling against Auburn last weekend, Georgia bounced back at home in a major way, trouncing Kentucky 51-13. The Bulldogs next game is on the road against Vanderbilt on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 11 a.m.

2. Michigan (6-0): Michigan went on the road to Minnesota this past weekend and put on its most dominant performance of the season with a 51-10 win. The Wolverines host Indiana on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

3. Ohio State (5-0): Ohio State looked vulnerable early this past weekend against a stout Maryland squad, but the Buckeyes offense got rolling and rolled to a 37-17 win. Ohio State is on the road against Purdue Saturday at 11 a.m.

4. Florida State (5-0): Florida State never lost control of this one, taking a 22-0 lead early in the first quarter over Virginia Tech. The Hokies tried to mount a comeback, but Florida State's offense kept rolling as FSU won 39-17. Florida State hosts Syracuse Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

5. Oklahoma (6-0): Oklahoma got its revenge after a 49-0 loss in last years Red River Rivalry, beating Texas 34-30 in dramatic fashion. The Sooners jumped seven spots in the AP Poll and control their own destiny in the College Football Playoff. The defense put on a vintage performance on the goal line and OU is in a good spot. The Sooners have a bye week next weekend.

6. Penn State (5-0): Penn State had a bye week this weekend and hosts UMass on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

7. Washington (5-0): Washington also had a bye week and they host No. 8 Oregon Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

8. Oregon (5-0): Oregon had a bye week after fending off a tough Arizona team last weekend. They travel to Washington to take on the Huskies Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

9. Texas (5-1): Texas fell five spots in the AP Poll after losing 34-30 to Oklahoma. The Longhorns will have a bye week Saturday.

10. USC (6-0): USC needed three overtimes to pull off the win against a scrappy Arizona squad, but Caleb Williams carried the Trojans to a 43-41 win. They travel to South Bend to take on No. 21 Notre Dame Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

11. Alabama (5-1): Alabama went on the road and pulled out a 26-20 win over Texas A&M in a hostile environment. The Crimson Tide hosts Arkansas Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

12. North Carolina (5-0): North Carolina hosted Syracuse this past weekend and put on a dominant performance as Drake Maye threw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-7 win. North Carolina hosts No. 25 Miami Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

13. Ole Miss (5-1): Ole Miss played its worst game of the season, beating Arkansas 27-20. What's interesting is before that, the Rebels were coming off a thrilling upset of a highly ranked LSU squad. They have a bye week before hitting the road to face off against Auburn.

14. Louisville (6-0): Louisville hosted Notre Dame Saturday night and put on a dominant performance beating the Fighting Irish 33-20. The Cardinals are on the road against Pittsburgh on Saturday, kick off is at 5:30 p.m.

15. Oregon State (5-1): Oregon State went on the road to California and beat the Golden Bears in 52-40 in an offensive battle. The Beavers host 18th-ranked UCLA Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

16. Utah (4-1): Utah had a bye week, but managed to jump two spots from No. 18 to No. 16 after the right teams lost. They're set to host California on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

17. Duke (4-1): Duke also had a bye week and is set to host NC State on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

18. UCLA (4-1): UCLA hosted 19th-ranked Washington State and picked up a 25-17 win over the Cougars. The Bruins are set to host Oregon State Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

19. Tennessee (4-1): Tennessee had a bye week and is set to host Texas A&M Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

19. Washington State (4-1): Washington State went on the road and fell to 18th-ranked UCLA 25-17. They are also ranked 19th as they are tied with Tennessee in AP voter points, but are technically 20 because in the event of a tie, ranking is decided by alphabetical order.

21. Notre Dame (5-2): Notre Dame tumbled 11 spots after losing to Louisville on the road 33-20. The Fighting Irish look to bounce back as they host 10th-ranked USC Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

22. LSU (4-2): After losing on the road to Ole Miss, LSU bounced back in a major way. The Tigers went on the road to Missouri and beat Mizzou 49-39. They're set to host Auburn Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

23. Kansas (5-1): The Jayhawks hosted another Big 12 newcomer in UCF and dominated the Knights at home 51-22. KU is on the road in Stillwater Saturday to take on Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m.

24. Kentucky (5-1): Kentucky went on the road with high hopes of toppling No. 1 Georgia and the Bulldogs dominated 51-13. Kentucky hosts Missouri Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

25. Miami (FL) (4-1): Miami lost one of the worst coached football games in history Saturday 23-20 against Georgia Tech. With less than one minute left, Miami could have taken a knee and ended the game. However, Miami handed the ball off and fumbled, Georgia Tech recovered that fumble. The Yellow Jackets went 74 yards in 24 seconds and threw a game winning touchdown as the clock expired for the win. Miami is on the road against 12th-ranked North Carolina Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

