AP College Football Top 25 poll: Oklahoma jumps to No. 14, Oklahoma State falls to No. 24

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on November 12 and Oklahoma jumped three spots after hammering West Virginia at home 59-20. Oklahoma State fell nine spots after losing big on the road to UCF 45-3.

1. Georgia (10-0): Georgia's undefeated season continues, thoroughly dismantling Ole Miss 52-12. After the College Football Playoff Committee ranked Georgia No. 2, the Bulldogs needed a statement game to cement their status as the best and they did that Saturday night. Georgia takes on No. 21 Tennessee Saturday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m.

2. Michigan (10-0): Michigan went into a hostile environment against Penn State and escaped with a 24-15 win without Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines. They'll take on Maryland Saturday, at 11:00 a.m.

3. Ohio State (10-0): Ohio State hosted a down-and-out Michigan State squad and demolished the Spartans 38-3. The Buckeyes host Minnesota Saturday at 3:00 p.m. before taking on No. 2 Michigan Saturday, November 25.

4. Florida State (10-0): Florida State beat Miami 27-20 in a game closer than most thought it would be. Had Miami's quarterback, Emory Williams not suffered a terrible left arm injury late in the game, the Hurricanes might have had a shot at the upset. The Seminoles host North Alabama Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

5. Washington (10-0): Washington went to the wire against No. 16 Utah, but pulled out the win 35-28. The Huskies hit the road to take on No. 10 Oregon State Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

6. Oregon (9-1): Heisman hopeful Bo Nix threw for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns to lead Oregon to a 36-27 win over USC. The Trojans are in danger of going 7-5 under Lincoln Riley. The Ducks are on the road against Arizona State next Saturday.

7. Texas (9-1): Texas struggled mightily in the fourth quarter against a bad TCU squad, but managed to pull out the 29-26 win on the road. The Longhorns are on the road against Iowa State Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

8. Alabama (9-1): Alabama went on the road and picked up a win against an OK Kentucky team, 49-21. The Crimson Tide hosts Chattanooga Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

9. Louisville (9-1): Louisville took on "giant killer" Virginia, a team that has picked up it's play recently, but the Cardinals held strong and won 31-24. The Cardinals take on Miami on Saturday.

10. Oregon State (8-2): Oregon State dominated against Stanford, winning 62-17. The Beavers host No. 5 Washington on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

11. Missouri (8-2)

12. Penn State (8-2)

13. Ole Miss (8-2)

14. Oklahoma (8-2): Oklahoma bounced back immediately after a disappointing Bedlam with a 59-20 win over West Virginia. The Sooners are on the road Saturday against BYU at 11:00 a.m.



15. LSU (7-3)

16. Utah (7-3)

17. Tulane (9-1)

18. James Madison (10-0)

19. Arizona (7-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Tennessee (7-3)

22. North Carolina (8-2)

23. Kansas State (7-3)

24. Oklahoma State (7-3): The Cowboys got pummeled on the road by UCF 45-3. Heisman hopeful Ollie Gordon rushed for 25 yards on 12 carries, but the entire team struggled, not just Gordon. Oklahoma State looks to bounce back on the road against Houston, Saturday at 3:00 p.m.



25. Liberty (10-0)

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa, Kansas, Toledo, Fresno State, USC, UNLV, SMU, NC State, Miami (Ohio) and Texas A&M.

