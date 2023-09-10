AP College Football Top 25 poll: Oklahoma drops one spot to No. 19

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP Top 25 poll dropped on September 10th and there's a new top four.

Georgia remains in the top spot with 55 first place votes, Michigan at No. 2 with two first place votes, followed by Florida State at No. 3 with three first place votes.

The newest member of the top four is the Texas Longhorns at No. 4 with two first place votes after defeating Alabama Saturday 34-24 in Tuscaloosa.

1. Georgia: The Bulldogs beat Ball State 45-3 on Saturday and host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sept. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at Samford Stadium.

2. Michigan: Michigan beat UNLV 35-7 in Ann Arbor and next Saturday they host Bowling Green at 6:30 p.m.

3. Florida State: The Seminoles beat Southern Mississippi 66-13 at home and are headed up to Boston to take on the Boston College Eagles next Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

4. Texas: The Longhorns traveled to Tuscaloosa and left with a 34-24 win over Alabama, allowing them to jump seven spots. Next Saturday they host the Wyoming Cowboys at 7 p.m.

5. USC: The Trojans hosted Stanford and Caleb Williams threw three touchdowns to beat Stanford 56-10. Next Saturday they travel to Tempe to take on Arizona State.

RELATED: Oklahoma State stymies Arizona State defensively for 27-15 win

6. Ohio State: The Buckeyes beat Youngstown State 35-7 on Saturday, but dropped on spot, they will host the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at 3:00 p.m.

7. Penn State: Penn State beat Delaware 63-7 and will kickoff Big Ten play on Saturday at 11 a.m.

8. Washington: Washington beat Tulsa 43-10 at home and will travel to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in a Big Ten preview for 2024 at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

9. Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish traveled to Raleigh and soundly defeated the North Carolina State Wolfpack 45-24, they will host Central Michigan at 1:30 p.m.

10. Alabama: The Crimson Tide fell at home to the Texas Longhorns 34-24 and look to bounce back on the road against South Florida at 2:30 p.m after falling seven spots.

11. Tennessee: The Volunteers beat Austin Peay 30-13, but fell two spots in the latest poll. They travel to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators at 6 p.m.

12. Utah: The Utes traveled to Texas and took down Baylor 20-13. They return home to host Weber State at 1 p.m.

13. Oregon: The Ducks traveled to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders, winning 38-30. Saturday they host Hawaii at 7 p.m.

14. LSU: The Tigers bounced back in a big way, beating Grambling State 72-10 in Death Valley. They kick off conference play against Mississippi State at 11 a.m. Saturday.

15. Kansas State: K-State beat Troy at home 42-13 and travel to Missouri to take on the Tigers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

16. Oregon State: The Beavers beat the UC Davis Aggies 55-7 and will host San Diego State at 2:30 p.m.

17. Ole Miss: The Rebels traveled to New Orleans to take on the Green Wave of Tulane and left the "Big Easy" with a 37-20 win, while also jumping three spots from No. 20 last week. Next weekend they host Georgia Tech in "The Grove".

18. Colorado: Deion Sanders has the Buffaloes rolling and they beat Nebraska 36-14 at home. Saturday they host Colorado State at 9:00 p.m.

19. Oklahoma: The Sooners toughed it out against a future ACC school and fell one spot, beating the Mustangs 28-11 in Norman. Saturday they travel to Tulsa to take on the Golden Hurricane at 2:30 p.m.

RELATED: Dillon Gabriel’s 4 TD passes lead No. 18 Oklahoma to a 28-11 win over SMU

20. North Carolina: The Tar Heels took on Appalachian State and beat the Mountaineers in at 40-34 double overtime thriller. Saturday they host Minnesota at 2:30 p.m.

21. Duke: After upsetting Clemson 28-7 in Week 1, the Blue Devils took care of business at home against Lafayette, winning 42-7. They host Northwestern next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

22. Miami: Previously unranked, the Hurricanes hosted Texas A&M and took down the Aggies 48-33. They host Bethune-Cookman on Thursday, Sept. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

23. Washington State: The Cougars hosted Wisconsin and won 31-22. They face off against Northern Colorado on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

24. UCLA: The Bruins beat San Diego State 35-10 and roll into the Top 25 after being previously unranked. They host North Carolina Central Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

25. Iowa: The Hawkeyes traveled to Ames to take on Iowa State and left with the Cy-Hawk Trophy after being the Cyclones 20-13. Next Saturday they host Western Michigan at 2:30 p.m.

Other schools being considered for the AP Top 25 are Clemson with 86 votes, Arkansas 33 votes, TCU 19 votes, Kansas 19 votes and Oklahoma State with 1 vote.

RELATED: Michael Penix Jr. throws 3 more TD passes, No. 8 Washington routs Tulsa 43-10

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

