AP College Football Top 25: Oklahoma climbs to No. 12 after big win over Iowa State

TULSA, Okla. — The latest AP college football Top 25 poll dropped on October 1 and Oklahoma continues to climb, sitting at No. 12 and jumping two spots after a big win over Iowa State.

1. Georgia (5-0): After a scary game against Auburn where Georgia trailed by 10 points at the end for the first quarter, the Bulldogs bounced back for a 27-20 win on the road. The Bulldogs host 20th-ranked Kentucky on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 p.m. in a classic SEC East battle.

2. Michigan (5-0): The Wolverines traveled to Nebraska where they faced a Nebraska team that to be frank, is not very good. The Wolverines rolled to a 45-7 win over the Cornhuskers and take on Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

3. Texas (5-0): In recent history Texas has struggled against Kansas. that wasn't the case on Saturday at the Longhorns dominated Jayhawks at home 40-14. Next weekend is the Red River Rivalry, as the Longhorns take on No. 12 Oklahoma at 11 a.m.

4. Ohio State (4-0): Ohio state had a bye week after pulling off an incredible 17-14 last second win over Notre Dame last Saturday. They host unranked Maryland at 11 a.m. Saturday.

5. Florida State (4-0): Florida State is another team that had a bye week and is also coming off a win on the road as they beat Clemson 31-24 in overtime back on Sept. 23. The Seminoles host Virginia Tech on at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

6. Penn State (5-0): After struggling on the road in the first half against Northwestern, Penn State got its offense going in the second half, outscoring the Wildcats 31-3 for a 41-13 win. The Nittany Lions have a bye week this weekend.

7. Washington (5-0): Washington continues to take care of business and although they let Arizona get back in the game in the second half, the Huskies took care of business with a 31-24 win. They have a bye week before taking Oregon in a battle of top 10 teams.

8. Oregon (5-0): Oregon went on the road to face off against Stanford and left with a win, beating the Cardinal 42-6. They will face off against Washington in a top 10 match-up on Oct. 14.

9. USC (5-0): After a dominant first half against Colorado, USC struggled in the second half against the Buffaloes, barely edging out the win 48-41. The Trojans are set to host Arizona on Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

10. Notre Dame (5-1): Notre Dame went on the road and squeaked out a win against a solid Duke squad late in the 4th quarter. The Fighting Irish travel to 25th-ranked Louisville on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

11. Alabama (4-1): The Crimson Tide looked dominant on the road against Mississippi State and picked up a 40-17 win over the Bulldogs. Alabama is on the road again Saturday as they face Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m.

12. Oklahoma (5-0): Oklahoma hosted Iowa State Saturday and dominated, beating the Cyclones 50-20. Dillon Gabriel threw for more than 300 yards and had five total touchdowns to lead the Sooners to victory. Oklahoma takes on 3rd-ranked Texas in the Red River Rivalry on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

13. Washington State (4-0): Washington State is coming off a close three-point win over Oregon State last weekend and had a bye on Saturday. The Cougars travel to Los Angeles, where they face UCLA Saturday at 2:00 p.m.

14. North Carolina (4-0): North Carolina is another team that had a bye week this past weekend. The Tar Heels host Syracuse Saturday 2:30 p.m.

15. Oregon State (4-1): Oregon State took down Utah Friday night 21-7. The Beavers go on the road Saturday at 9:00 p.m. to take on California.

16. Ole Miss (4-1): Ole Miss hosted LSU and Lane Kiffin got a signature win as the Rebels took down the Tigers 55-49 and fans stormed the field. Ole Miss hosts Arkansas Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

17. Miami (4-0): Miami had a bye week this past weekend and hosts Georgia Tech Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

18. Utah (4-1): Utah went on the road and the offense stagnated after quarterback Bryson Barnes injury as the Utes fell 21-7 to Oregon State. Utah has a bye week before hosting California Saturday, Oct. 14.

19. Duke (4-1): Duke held its own against a top opponent at home in Notre Dame before ultimately giving up a late game touchdown to fall 21-14. The Blue Devils have a bye week before North Carolina State comes to town Saturday Oct. 14.

20. Kentucky (5-0): Kentucky hosted Florida and running back Re'Mahn Davis sent the Gators back to Gainesville with a loss on the back of a 280 rushing yard, three touchdown performance, which lead the Wildcats to a 33-14 win. Kentucky takes on the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

21. Missouri (5-0): After squeaking out wins the past few weeks, Missouri put a complete game together on the road against Vanderbilt, winning 38-21. The Tigers host LSU on Saturday at 11:00 a.m.

22. Tennessee (4-1): Tennessee pulled away early and it looked like South Carolina was going to get back into the game, but the Volunteers scored 10 in the 4th quarter to win 41-20. Tennessee has a bye week before hosting Texas A&M on Saturday Oct. 14.

23. LSU (3-2): LSU falls 10 spots in the polls after losing the Ole Miss 55-49 in a good old fashioned offensive battle. The Tigers look to bounce back in Missouri as they take on the Tigers at 11 a.m. Saturday.

24. Fresno State (5-0): Fresno State hosted Nevada and won 27-9 over a struggling Wolf Pack team. The Bulldogs travel to Wyoming to take on the Cowboys Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

25. Louisville (5-0): Louisville picked up another close win, this time on the road against North Carolina State 13-10. The Cardinals are undefeated under first year head coach, Jeff Brohm and face a tough task against No. 10 Notre Dame on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

