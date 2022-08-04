2 News Oklahoma launches Fantasy Football Forecast podcast

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News Oklahoma launched its first fantasy sports podcast on Thursday just in time for the start of the football season.

The 2 News Oklahoma Fantasy Football Forecast will feature fantasy football breakdowns and analysis from Chief Meteorologist Mike Collier with regular appearances from Sports Director Cayden McFarland and Sports Anchor and Reporter Chris DiMaria. The show will be produced by Ryan Love with new episodes premiering every week during the football season.

The show will be available in audio format on most standard podcast platforms and will feature a video component across 2 News Oklahoma's video platforms.

