What to expect this week at the Democratic National Convention

On this edition of The Race Weekend, moderator Joe St. George talks with Democratic Congresswoman Lauren Underwood about the upcoming Democratic National Convention, and what her party is looking to accomplish in the coming weeks. St. George also talks with a member of the Coalition to March against the DNC, and an influencer who was invited to attend by the party. Scripps News Political Analyst Steve Schmidt gives us his take on the state of the race, while National Political Correspondent Natalie Allison joins the show to discuss what the Trump campaign is focusing on next week. All this while Congressional Correspondent Nate Reed, Scripps News Las Vegas Reporter Justin Hinton, and legendary Scripps News anchor Del Walters join Zach Montellaro at Politico for Our Inside the Race Panel.