The Danny Moses Show: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average good for?

On this episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny explains why the Dow Jones Industrial Average is a flawed barometer of market performance and why investors may be better served tracking the S&P 500 instead.

Danny breaks down why the Dow still dominates headlines, what it really tells us — and what it doesn’t.

Then Danny is joined by Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer of One Point BFG Wealth Partners and author of The Boock Report on Substack. They discuss what's what’s really happening in the latest jobs report, Japan’s impact on U.S. markets and the shift away from the AI tech trade.

Plus, Danny shares his latest Kalshi event contract predictions.