The Danny Moses Show: Oil, inflation, and markets at risk as the Iran war goes on

On this episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny examines how the war in Iran is worsening many of the economic challenges already facing markets and consumers.

Rising oil prices are pushing gasoline and diesel costs higher while inflation concerns remain elevated. Danny breaks down what this means for markets, consumer spending, and the growing risk of stagflation.

Then Danny is joined by Jim Chanos, founder of Chanos & Co. and one of the most famous short sellers in financial history. Known for helping expose the Enron scandal, Chanos discusses why short sellers play an important role in financial markets and why he believes we may be entering a new golden age of corporate fraud.

They also dive into the risks surrounding the AI investment boom, the role of private credit in today’s markets, and why investors should be cautious about certain companies tied to AI hype.

Plus Danny shares his Kashi Picks of the Week, including event contracts tied to Federal Reserve policy and Jerome Powell’s next press conference.