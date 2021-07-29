Shawn Johnson Welcomes Second Child With Husband, Andrew East

As the Tokyo Olympics roll on, gold medalist Shawn Johnson East is celebrating a major milestone that has nothing to do with gymnastics.

The sweetheart of the 2008 Beijing Games, who walked away with four medals that year, just added another member to her growing family with her husband, football player Andrew East. The baby boy was born on July 19, just a few days before the current Olympics got started, but the sporty couple officially introduced him to the world on July 27.

The Easts, who are both 29 years old, first met their little guy around 7:30 a.m. and he weighed in at 9 pounds 13 ounces and measured 21 inches long. In other words, not much shorter than his 4-foot-11-inch mama!

The couple hasn’t announced the baby boy’s name yet, but they showed him off plenty in a touching YouTube video that took curious fans behind the scenes of the days leading up to his birth and the moments after he emerged. The East Family, as their official YouTube channel is called, has more than 1.2 million subscribers, most likely because of the intimate content they’ve been known to produce, like this 8-minute clip.

The video lets viewers into the operating room and shows Andrew comforting Shawn as she goes through the cesarian section procedure. The camera captures the exact moment they both meet their son for the first time, and you also hear the infant’s first cries and see the relief and joy on the new parents’ faces as they hear him.

It’s hardly the first time the Easts have let the public into the most private moments of their lives. In 2017, they posted an incredibly raw video that followed Shawn’s pregnancy and ultimate miscarriage. It was an emotional clip that showed people a very human side to the star gymnast that fans had never seen on the Olympics stage.

They also shared the journey to the birth of their first child, daughter Drew Hazel, in 2019. Little Drew is shown being sweet to her expectant mother in the video that showed her baby brother’s birth, giving her a flower bouquet as a gift in the days leading up to the big moment.

Congratulations to the East family! We can’t wait to hear — and see — more about their latest member.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.