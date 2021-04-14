Shape Your Future Kitchen: Smoky sautéed collard greens

TULSA, Okla. — Yield 1 quart or 8 ½-cup servings

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, finely minced

2 bunches collard greens, rib removed, chopped or sliced

1 tablespoon less sodium soy sauce

½ to 1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon black pepper

Procedure:

1. Add canola oil to sauté pan over medium heat.

2. Add onions and cook while stirring (sautéing) for about 2 minutes, or until onion is translucent (clear).

3. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.

4. Add collard greens and cook until the greens have become soft, around 8 minutes.

5. Add soy sauce, smoked paprika, and black pepper. Toss with greens and serve warm.

Chef tips: Look for greens that are bright green. They are less bitter than greens that are starting to dull or turn yellow. The more you cook the greens, the softer they become. This also reduces bitterness.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --