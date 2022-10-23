Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Hot potato cauliflower salad

TULSA, Okla. — Hot Potato Cauliflower Salad
Serves 6 (1 cup servings)
Ingredients
1 pound of potatoes, diced (Yukon gold, red, or russet)
½ head cauliflower, cut into small florets (or 12 oz bag of pre-cut cauliflower florets)
1 bell pepper, diced (any color)
1 bunch green onions
2 tablespoon canola or olive oil
2 tablespoons honey
2 teaspoons ground mustard
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
¼ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Place potatoes and cauliflower in a steamer basket. Steam for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.
- Meanwhile whisk together oil, honey, mustard powder, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
- Add bell pepper and green onions to the vinaigrette and mix.
- Once potatoes and cauliflower are tender, mix with all ingredients while still hot.
- Serve immediately.
Ingredient Swaps: Also try spicy mustard, Dijon, or adding additional whole mustard seed.