Shape Your Future Healthy Kitchen: Hot potato cauliflower salad

Hot Potato Cauliflower Salad

Serves 6 (1 cup servings)

Ingredients

1 pound of potatoes, diced (Yukon gold, red, or russet)

½ head cauliflower, cut into small florets (or 12 oz bag of pre-cut cauliflower florets)

1 bell pepper, diced (any color)

1 bunch green onions

2 tablespoon canola or olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons ground mustard

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

Directions

Place potatoes and cauliflower in a steamer basket. Steam for 15 minutes or until vegetables are tender.

Meanwhile whisk together oil, honey, mustard powder, vinegar, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Add bell pepper and green onions to the vinaigrette and mix.

Once potatoes and cauliflower are tender, mix with all ingredients while still hot.

Serve immediately.

Ingredient Swaps: Also try spicy mustard, Dijon, or adding additional whole mustard seed.