Senior community gathers for LIFEstyle and Wellness Expo

TULSA, Okla. — Senior adults gathered today for the LIFEstyle and Wellness Expo, presented by LIFE Senior Services.

The event had health screenings, speakers, games, raffles, music, and rescue dogs up for adoption.

“I love all of our exhibitors, but the puppies, the have my heart” said Eileen Bradshaw, the CEO of LIFE Senior Services and Affiliates.

There was also a drive-through shredding event for people to destroy documents with sensitive information.

Former teacher, Carol Lowandowski, use this opportunity to safety get rid of years of old papers.

“Student names, student numbers, social security numbers, test grades, that sort of thing that had to be shredded, not just thrown in the trash” said Lowandowski.

To adopt a rescue animal, visit Animal Rescue Foundation.

