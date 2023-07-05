Secret Service: Powdery substance found at White House was cocaine

The Secret Service confirmed to Scripps News on Wednesday that a white powdery substance found at the White House was cocaine.

The discovery was made on Sunday and prompted an evacuation of the premises as officials sought to determine whether the substance was hazardous.

The Bidens were at Camp David during the discovery.

A senior law enforcement official told Scripps News that the cocaine was found in a resealable plastic bag in an area that is accessible to anybody in the West Wing for business or on tours.

The source noted that the area is highly trafficked, which could make it difficult to determine who the cocaine belonged to.

Investigators will reportedly be going through visitor logs, as well as trying to determine who was working in the area ahead of the discovery.

The Bidens were back at the White House for the Fourth of July. However, President Joe Biden has not publicly commented on the discovery.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com