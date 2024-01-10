Searches underway after avalanche at California ski resort

Search teams were deployed at California’s Palisades Tahoe ski resort after an avalanche occurred Wednesday morning, the resort said.

The resort, located on the northwest side of Lake Tahoe, said its ski mountain will be closed for the remainder of the day as emergency responders survey the situation.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they were at the scene and would provide updates as they become available.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured or needed to be rescued.

The Lake Tahoe region is currently under a winter storm warning that is making travel in the area extremely hazardous to impossible, according to the National Weather Service. Snowfall could reach up to two feet in some parts after days of accumulation from previous storm systems.

According to the resort’s weather tracker, maximum wind gusts at its alpine crest point were clocked at 136 mph on Wednesday and there was a foot of snow in the forecast.

The Sierra Avalanche Center ranked the risk for an avalanche Wednesday as "considerable," which is in the middle of its danger scale just below "high." The avalanche risk is expected to increase in the evening, the center said.

Palisades Tahoe is the largest ski resort in the Lake Tahoe region with over 6,000 skiable acres. It was home to the 1960 Winter Olympics.

The resort changed its name in 2021 due to the derogatory connotations of a word used in the former title.

