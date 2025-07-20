From 160 to 3: Missing persons in Texas July 4 flood vastly reduced

Officials reduced the number of unaccounted people from a massive July 4 flood in Kerr County, Texas, from 160 to three late Saturday, as most have been found "safe."

The total death toll from the flood stands at 107 people within Kerr County. Including deaths in nearby counties, the statewide death toll from the July 4 flood is 133.

“We are profoundly grateful to the more than 1,000 local, state, and federal authorities who have worked tirelessly in the wake of the devastating flood that struck our community,” Kerrville City Manager Dalton Rice said in a statement. “Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, the number of individuals previously listed as missing has dropped from over 160 to three.”

The Guadalupe River rapidly swelled between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. on July 4, as many people in the region said they were unaware that heavy rains would cause such catastrophic flooding. The flooding heavily impacted Camp Mystic, a popular summer camp for girls. Twenty-seven campers and counselors died in the flooding at Camp Mystic.

The flooding also prompted questions about emergency alert systems, as it appeared not many received National Weather Service warnings of the rising waters. The Guadalupe River crested at 37.5 feet, which is 15.5 feet above major flood stage and 27.5 feet above initial flood stage. Researchers said the Guadalupe River rose 26 feet in 45 minutes.

The July 4 flood marked one of the deadliest inland flooding events in U.S. history.