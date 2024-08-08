Why parents should pause before posting that back-to-school photo

There is a back-to-school social media tradition that could be putting your children's identities at risk.

As students across the country return to school, parents with social media pages know what's coming: post after post of first-day photos from understandably proud parents, each with personalized signs. They typically include a child's name, grade, school, height, maybe even teacher.

But is that too much information for the world to see?

The Better Business Bureau is warning against sharing too many personal details about your child on social media feeds.

"Unfortunately, we know that sometimes kids' identities get stolen just as much as adults," said BBB spokesperson Melanie McGovern.

RELATED STORY | FCC warns of back-to-school scams targeting college students

She said to always check your surroundings when taking a photo intended for social media.

"Make sure that your home address isn't visible in the picture," she said. "That it's maybe blurred or a generic background, or it's just along the street view so people can't see where you live."

The Better Business Bureau offers these additional tips:



Watch out for phony friend requests around this time of year.

Double-check your privacy settings.

Be mindful of who can view your posts.

Parent Cornesha Broadway said the days of posting back-to-school photos are behind her.

"When he was 5, I did do it though," she said, referring to her son. "You got to be careful now, though," she continued.

McGovern also reminds parents of the potential safety issue.

"If somebody is in a dormant social media account and can see that [post], they can use that information to earn your child's trust," she said.

McGovern said enjoy taking back-to-school photos, but limit the information, share it with only family and close friends, or don't post the photo and keep it for yourself.

RELATED STORY | Report says photos of kids posted online, even with privacy settings, are being used to train AI