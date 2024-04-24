Satisfy your family’s pickle craving with this creamy dill pickle soup

Not everybody goes for pickles, but those who love the taste simply can’t get enough. It’s why we’ve seen adventurous foodies incorporate the briny flavor of this treat into ice cream, cocktails and even lip balm. But if you really want to do the pickle justice, double down on its status as a comfort snack with this recipe for creamy homemade pickle soup.

The method for this new family favorite with an Eastern European background comes to us from Kitchen Fun With My Three Sons, where you can find the full recipe. Essentially, it’s a potato cream soup enhanced with a generous helping of diced pickles. Creamy ingredients provide body to back up the salty taste, and you even get a little bit of that satisfying crunch.

To start it off, you combine chicken broth with diced russet potatoes, carrots and butter in a pot. Cook on medium-high heat until the solids are tender, then add diced pickles. (The recipe recommends traditional Polish pickles for best results, but you can use any non-sweet pickle.)

To make it creamy, whisk together flour, water and sour cream in a mixing bowl, then incorporate this mixture gradually and thoroughly into your soup. Season the whole thing with Old Bay, salt, pepper and some extra pickle juice. Simmer and serve.

This is obviously a dish for those who love a salty kick, but a little goes a long way. To balance out the brininess, make sure you use unsalted butter and low-sodium broth. You can always add more salt to taste if you like, or spice it up with fresh dill. And yes, this can easily be made gluten-free by substituting a half-quantity of cornstarch for the flour.

Ready to make it? Read the full recipe for creamy homemade dill pickle soup to make sure you have all the ingredients you’ll need.

It will keep in the refrigerator for three days, or you can freeze it with the proper planning. Just make the basic broth and veggies without adding the pickles or cream mixture, then put that base in the freezer in an airtight container. You can add the good stuff when you’re ready to eat.

Satisfy your family’s pickle craving with this creamy dill pickle soup originally appeared on Simplemost.com