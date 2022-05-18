Sam’s Club has a kids’ electric bumper car for $90

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

If you’re looking for a fun new activity for your kids this summer, Sam’s Club is selling an electric bumper car that is not only easy and safe for kids to operate, it also costs less than $100.

The Xootz Twist N Bump Bumper Car is a 6-volt electric ride-on with 360-degree spins, joystick controls and LED lights on the backrest and sides. Priced at $90, the car is made for ages 2 and up, with a maximum weight capacity of 66 pounds. With a safe speed of 0.7 mph, it has a run time of more than an hour, with a charging time of 8-12 hours.

With two easy-to-use joysticks, your kiddo will be in control of the car, and they’ll be safely secured by the adjustable seatbelt.

While the bumper car only has two reviews so far, both customers gave it a full 5 stars. One reviewer purchased the car for their 5-year-old nephew and said he loves it.

“After very easy assembly, his parents told me he absolutely does not want to get out of his bumper car,” they wrote. “They love the fact that the speed is just right for him and that he can bump into things (his favorite thing to do) in a completely safe way for both my nephew as well as anything he bumps into.”

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the bumper car, and if you don’t have one, you can find similar cars on Amazon — though they are around $100 more.

This Kidzone DIY Sticker Race Car 6V is ideal for toddlers and kids ages 1.5 to 6 years old and has a maximum weight capacity of 66 pounds. While kids can drive it on their own, it is recommended to use the remote control for littler kids, so parents can control the toy for greater safety.

Made with a plastic shell, the car has 360-degree spin, is certified by the American Society for Testing and Materials and is equipped with a safety belt and anti-flat tires. It includes a rechargeable 6-volt battery that lasts for 1-2 hours with a charging time of 5 hours.

The car also has LED lights and comes with stickers so your little ones can decorate it to fit their personality. Priced at $190, you can save $10 by clipping a coupon at checkout. You’ll find it in several colors, including purple, yellow, red, orange, bright green and pink.

Do you have a little one who would love their own bumper car?

