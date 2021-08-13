Sam’s Club Has A Light-Up Truck Perfect For Your Halloween Decor

Halloween will be here before you know it and if you’re like me, you’re probably already planning your decorations. If you’re looking for something new to add to your collection, Sam’s Club has a seriously adorable light-up truck that fits into just about any Halloween theme.

Priced at $34.98, the Sam’s Club exclusive vintage truck is black and comes with a skeleton driver and a tombstone, two ghosts and a skull in the back. It also has 20 purple lights and a “The Boo Crew” sign on the driver’s side door.

Powered by AA batteries and controlled by a timer, this product lets you set six hours on and 18 hours off at any time of day or night. It measures 18 x 9 x 9 inches, so it will easily fit on a fireplace mantle or shelf and can be used as a table centerpiece. This is a member-exclusive product.

While you may not necessarily think of Sam’s Club as the go-to place for Halloween decorations, the cute little truck is actually just one of dozens of fall-themed items you can purchase at the warehouse club.

Along with tons of bulk candy for trick-or-treaters, you’ll find everything from giant decorations for the outside of your house to light-up signs and even spooky door greeters that hold candy. Take a look at some of the other Halloween goodies you’ll find at Sam’s Club:

Pre-Lit Halloween BOO! Sign

Priced at $59.98, this pre-lit “Boo!” sign features 102 warm white LED lights that twinkle. For indoor or outdoor use, the 54-inch-long product includes a 5-foot cord so you don’t need to have it too near an outlet.

6′ Pre-Lit Furry Spider

Arachnophobes, look away: one of Sam’s Club’s biggest decorations is a 6-foot furry light-up spider. Priced at $34.98, it has 70 mini lights and can be used indoors or outside, as long as it is protected from the elements. If you’re up for putting a giant spider on the outside of your house, you might as well also order this 7.5-feet twinkling orange spider web that comes with 3 pre-lit spiders and costs $119.98.

6.8-foot Color-Changing Animated Dragon

Another giant Halloween prop at Sam’s Club is this 6.8-foot dragon. Priced at $179.98, the dragon not only changes colors but also features motion-activated lights and sounds. It is for indoor or outdoor covered use.

Witch Hat Halloween Wreath

This witch hat wreath costs $49.98 and can be used indoors or outside. It features a witch hat and the colors purple, black and orange. The wreath includes 18 LED lights and a timer and operates on three AA batteries.



6-foot Halloween Front Porch Sign

Priced at $49.98, this 6-foot tall porch sign says “Trick or Treat” so all the little ghosts and goblins will know you’re handing out candy. You’ll want to make sure it doesn’t get rained on as it is made of medium-density fiberboard and plywood, but can be used outdoors in a covered area.

If you don’t have a Sam’s Club membership, you’ll find Halloween collections already in stores at a variety of other retailers as well, including Target and Home Depot. If you usually have a Spirit Halloween near you, you’ll also want to keep an eye out for when they open — which should be soon!

Do you love decorating for Halloween?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.