Republican files resolution to expel Rep. Santos from House

Republican Rep. Micheal Guest filed a resolution Friday to expel fellow Republican Rep. George Santos from the House of Representatives.

The resolution was filed about 24 hours after a House Ethics panel released a report that said there is “overwhelming evidence” of lawbreaking by Santos.

"The evidence uncovered in the Ethics Committee’s Investigative Subcommittee investigation is more than sufficient to warrant punishment and the most appropriate punishment, is expulsion," Guest said.

The report says Santos knowingly caused his campaign committee to file incomplete reports with the Federal Election Commission and used campaign funds for personal expenses, including luxury items and Botox injections.

SEE MORE: Rep. Santos ethics probe finds 'substantial evidence' of lawbreaking

The congressman from New York is also facing a 23-count federal indictment that accuses him of stealing the identities of those who donated to his campaign and embezzling money.

Santos has pleaded not guilty.

On Thursday, Santos called the ethics report "biased."

"It is a disgusting politicized smear that shows the depths of how low our federal government has sunk," he said.

Santos has already survived one House expulsion vote. Earlier this month, the House voted 213-179 against a resolution to expel Santos from Congress.

Santos, whose term ends in 2024, has repeatedly refused to resign amid allegations of lying and lawbreaking. However, he did say he would not seek reelection.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com