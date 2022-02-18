Kids sleepwear and strollers top this week's recalls

TULSA, Okla. — Children's sleepwear and gear top this week's Recall Round up.

Esme is recalling children's sleepwear.

The sleep set fails to meet the flammability standard for children's sleepwear. Stop using these sets and contact Esme for a free replacement or full refund.

Valco Baby is recalling Snap Duo Trend strollers.

The front wheels can break off in use, posing a fall hazard for children in the stroller.

Stop using and contact Valco Baby for a free replacement front wheel assembly.

Viking Range is recalling freestanding gas ranges.

The rigid gas tubing can separate at the joint to the bake, broil and griddle burners posing a risk of a gas leak and fire hazard.

Stop using those functions and contact Viking Range for a free repair by an authorized service provider.

In Things is recalling scarves for failing to meet flammability standards for clothing textiles.

Contact the retailer for either a replacement that meets those standards or for a full refund.

Anecdote Candles is recalling double-wick autumn candles sold exclusively at Anthropologie.

The double-wick can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass container to break posing fire and laceration hazards.

People who have these candles can either return them or contact Anthropologie to receive a full refund.

