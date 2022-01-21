Watch
Brand children’s clothes, pacifiers under recall posing burn hazards

Children’s items under recall
Posted at 12:00 AM, Jan 21, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Brand kid's clothing and pacifiers are under recall this week posing burn hazards.

HulovoX is recalling children's robes. The recalled robes fail to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

Consumers should stop using these robes and contact HulovoX for postage pre-paid mailer to return for a full refund.

Childrensalon is recalling children's sleepwear for failing to meet flammability standards for children's sleepwear.

Contact Childrensalon for instructions about returning recalled sleepwear for a full refund.

Mushie & Co is recalling FRIGG silicone pacifiers. The base of the nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield posing a choking hazard.

Stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact Mushie & Co for a full refund or credit.

Finally, Textron specialized vehicles are recalling personal transportation vehicles -- sometimes called PTVs.

The recalled models have a rear seat that can fail, posing fall and injury hazards for riders.

Stop using the recalled models and contact Textron for a free repair.

