At home COVID tests and kids’ items under recall

TULSA, Okla. — From children’s clothing and toys to at-home COVID tests, there is a lot to check on in this week's Problem Solvers Recall Roundup.

SD Biosensor is voluntarily recalling its "Standard Q COVID-19 At Home Test" because the tests were illegally imported into the United States.

The tests are not authorized, cleared, or approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the U.S. The FDA said you should discard them and not use them. If you have used them, you may want to consider getting retested with an FDA-authorized kit.

Serta is recalling mattresses that fail to meet mandatory Federal Flammability Standards.

Contact Serta to verify if your mattress is among those recalled. If it is, Serta will provide a free replacement including delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress.

Shop LC is recalling electric space heaters that can overheat posing fire and burn hazards.

Stop using the recalled units and return to Shop LC for a refund.

Positec USA is recalling Worx electric pressure washers.

The sprayer hose can separate during use posing an impact injury hazard. Contact Positec for instructions on returning the sprayer wand for a free replacement.

Stack Em’ Up Books is recalling children's stackable toys.

Surface paint on the wooden toys contains lead levels exceeding the federal lead paint ban. Take these toys away from children and return to Stack Em' Up Books for a full refund.

Stance is recalling kids crew socks with bells that can detach posing a choking hazard for young children.

Return the socks to Stance for a refund credit toward your next stance purchase.

Harbor Freight Tools is recalling seats.

The connector to the seat post can break posing a fall hazard. Stop using the seats and return to the Harbor Freight Tools for a free replacement or refund in the form of a gift card.

