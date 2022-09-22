These Pumpkin Dog Treats Let Your Pup Enjoy Fall Flavors Too

Fall frenzy is in the air and everywhere. We’ve got our pumpkin spice latte back at Starbucks — even Goldfish crackers have decided to swim into the sea of pumpkin spice mania. But why should people be the only ones enjoying this tasty time of year? Man’s best friend should also get to experience the standard-bearer of fall flavor with a pumpkin dog treat.

Fortunately, we found someone who believes dogs deserve only the best. Jenny from CookEatGo developed an easy pumpkin dog treat recipe all people can make at home for their loyal four-legged friends.

Adobe

First of all, it’s important to note that pumpkin is safe for dogs to eat. According to both the American Kennel Club and Chewy, natural pumpkin (either fresh or canned) is a healthy treat for dogs. It contains lots of nutrients, is low-calorie, and can help promote better eyesight and a shiner coat.

With safety issues out of the way, we realized we had to share this pumpkin dog treat recipe because it only has four ingredients! With the possible exception of pumpkin, you likely already have everything you need to make something special for your pet.

Here’s what you’ll need to make these Easy Pumpkin Dog Treats:

All-purpose flour

Eggs

Peanut butter (make sure this does not have xylitol in it)

Pumpkin (if you get canned, make sure it’s pure pumpkin)

The entire process takes less than an hour and is very similar to baking cookies from homemade dough. In fact, make sure you have some cookie cutters handy to make your dog’s treats look extra fancy and fun!

Adobe

Not only is making recipes like these Easy Pumpkin Dog Treats simple, but you know exactly what your beloved pet is eating. After all, you made them with natural ingredients and no chemicals or preservatives. Also, it’s economical because this homemade dog treat recipe goes a long way with inexpensive ingredients.

So, the next time you think about whipping up a pumpkin treat for your family, don’t forget your pooch! He wants in on the fall fun, too!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.