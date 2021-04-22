Oklahoma House passes bill to help disadvantaged children with clothing

OKLAHOMA CITY — A bipartisan bill aimed at helping disadvantaged children is heading to the governor's desk.
The Oklahoma House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed Senate Bill 236 on Wednesday.
The measure, authored by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman and Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, provides a sales tax exemption for clothing sales to a nonprofit that distributes clothing to disadvantaged children through a program called Operation School Bell.
Officials said Assistance League Tulsa, a local nonprofit, runs the program and works with schools to identify students who need clothes. Then, the organization buses the students to its building, where they get to shop for new clothes for free.
“This is the most 'helping kids' bill you could dream up,” Rosecrants said. “The Assistance League and Operation School Bell do a great job providing clothing for disadvantaged children and have been doing so for the past 45 years.”
For more information about Assistance League Tulsa, click here.
Trending Stories:
- Daunte Wright's mother: 'My son should be burying me'; Hundreds gather for funeral
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Rare moment of bipartisanship as US Senate passes anti-Asian hate crime bill
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Tulsa veterans organization can't catch a break from break-ins, theft
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter