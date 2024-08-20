Biden says Harris will be a president who 'puts her stamp' on America's future

President Joe Biden addressed the Democratic National Convention Monday night, reaching out to voters there and nationwide after deciding to step back from his presidential campaign for 2024.

President Biden thanked his family, calling his wife Jill his "rock."

"I love her more than she loves me," he claimed.

"'Family is the beginning, the middle and the end,'" the President said, recalling what his father used to say to him. "I love you all. And America, I love you."

Protecting democracy

President Biden says democracy has "prevailed" in the days since Jan. 6

"There is no place in America for political violence," the president began, relating how he was sworn in following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "None."

But, he said, "Now it's summer. The winter has passed. With a grateful heart, I stand before you now on this August night to report that democracy has prevailed. Democracy has delivered. And now democracy must be preserved."

A focus on the economy and the middle class

President Biden compares his economy, infrastructure to that of former President Trump

President Biden reminded the audience he ran for president in 2020 to protect democracy, advance freedom and equality and to improve the country's economy.

"We both know we have more to do. But we're moving in the right direction," President Biden said, focusing on the administration's ongoing efforts to reduce healthcare prices, spend on infrastructure development, and invest in high tech manufacturing and American jobs.

"We passed the most significant climate law in the history of mankind," the president said, which lays out plans to halve carbon emissions by 2030 and spur more job growth in the transportation sector.

"And how can we be the greatest nation in the world without the best education system in the world?" he asked.

Trump's policies

President Biden talks about the power of women

President Biden criticized former President Donald Trump's talking points and stances, particularly on crime and immigration.

"Crime will keep coming down when we put a prosecutor in the Oval Office instead of a convicted felon," he said.

"Trump continues to lie about the border," President Biden said. "Here's what he won't tell you. Trump killed the strongest bipartisan border deal in the history of the United States."

And President Biden recalled the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade in 2022. He criticized Trump's stances on abortion and encouraged voters — particularly women — to vote to continue abortion protections.

"MAGA Republicans found out the power of women in 2022. And Donald Trump is going to find out the power of women in 2024," he said.

Foreign policy

President Biden said his administration was nearing a cease-fire and aid solution in Gaza, which was meant to relieve humanitarian disasters and end the conflict.

"Those protesters out in the street, they have a point. A lot of innocent people are being killed on both sides," he said.

Looking forward

President Biden says VP Harris will be "a president we can all be proud of"

President Biden said Harris and her vice presidential pick Tim Walz would continue to fight for lower consumer prices and medical costs, provide new relief for first-time homeowners and make taxation more fair.

"Kamala and Tim will protect your freedom," President Biden said. "They'll protect your right to vote. They'll protect our civil rights." And, he said, "You know Kamala and Tim will do everything they possibly can to restore Roe v. Wade."

Harris will be a president "our children can look up to," President Biden said. "She will be a president respected by world leaders because she already is. She will be a president we can all be proud of. And she will be a historic president who puts her stamp on America's future."

And the president promised "I'll be the best volunteer Harris' and Walz' camp has ever seen."

This week's convention is in part a celebration of Biden's tenure and legacy not just as president, but as a politician and public servant for more than 50 years.

Before becoming President, Biden served as President Barack Obama's vice president during his two terms. He was also a U.S. Senator from Delaware for 36 years.

President Biden discusses the remainder of his presidency, dropping out of race

President Biden was originally expected to be his party's nominee for reelection this year — but on July 21, he announced would end his campaign for the presidency and endorsed Vice President Harris.

The shift came after weeks of speculation and coverage over the president's fitness to seek another term. President Biden faced escalating calls from within his own party to pass the torch, and ultimately said he had decided to take the steps necessary to unite the nation.

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing, can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition," he said during an address to the nation less than a month ago, which echoed a theme of his initial run for the office in 2020.

