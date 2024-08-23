Watch Kamala Harris’ historic DNC speech; here were the highlights

Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday accepted the Democratic nomination for president, closing out Day 4 of the party's national convention in Chicago.

Harris started her speech with thanks to President Joe Biden.

"Your record is extraordinary and your character is inspiring," she said.

Recalling her upbringing in California's East Bay

"The path that led me here in recent weeks was no doubt unexpected. But I’m no stranger to unlikely journeys," she said.

She remembered being raised by her mother in California, who worked long hours and relied on a close network of family and friends.

"They instilled in us the values they personified: Community, faith and the importance of treating others as you would want to be treated. With kindness, respect and compassion."

Harris spoke of her career as a prosecutor, saying she had only ever worked for the people — then and now.

"My entire career, I've only had one client, the people," she said. "And so on behalf of the people; on behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks; On behalf of my mother and everyone who has ever set on their own unlikely journey; on behalf Americans like the people I grew up with — people who work hard chase their dreams and look out for one another — on behalf of everyone whose story could only be in greatest nation on Earth: I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America."

A call for American unity

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past," Harris said. "A chance to chart a new way forward. Not as members of any one party or faction, but as Americans."

"I will be a President who unites us around our highest aspirations. A President who leads -- and listens. Who is realistic. Practical. And has common sense. And always fights for the American people. From the courthouse to the White House, that has been my life’s work," Harris said.

A warning against Trump

"This election is not only the most important of our lives," Harris said. "It is one of the most important in the life of our nation."

"In many ways, Donald Trump is an unserious man. But the consequences of putting Donald Trump back in the White House are extremely serious."

"Consider his explicit intent to set free violent extremists who assaulted those law enforcement at the Capitol," Harris said. "Consider the power he will have—especially after the United States Supreme Court just ruled he would be immune from criminal prosecution."

'We are not going back'

Harris said a Democratic administration would preserve healthcare benefits, protect education and childcare programs and build out America's middle class.

"This is personal for me," Harris said. "The middle class is where I come from."

"As president I will bring together labor and workers and small business owners and entrepreneurs and American companies to create jobs, to grow our economy and to lower the cost of everyday needs like healthcare and housing and groceries," she said. "We will end America's housing shortage and protect Social Security and Medicare."

Protecting health and reproductive freedom

"Friends, I believe America cannot truly be prosperous unless Americans are fully able to make their own decisions about their own lives. Especially on matters of heart and home," Harris said. "But tonight, too many women in America are not able to make those decisions."

"This is what's happening in our country because of Donald Trump. Understand that he is not done," she said.

Harris said Trump "plans to create a national anti abortion coordinator and force states to report on women's miscarriages and abortions. Simply put, they are out of their minds."

On immigration, the military and foreign policy

"After decades in law enforcement, I know the importance of safety and security, especially at our border," Harris said. "As president, I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill that [Trump] killed and I will sign it into law. I know we can live up to our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants and reform our broken immigration system."

"As commander in chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world — and I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families. And I will always honor and never disparage their service and their sacrifice."

"As president, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies," Harris said.

On the conflict in Gaza, Harris said, "President Biden and I are working around the clock, because now is the time to get a hostage deal and a cease-fire deal done."

"I will always stand up for Israel's right to defend itself and I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself."

"At the same time, what has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating," Harris said.

"President Biden and I working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination," she said.

Calling for unity

"I love our country with all my heart," Harris said. "Everywhere I go, in everyone I meet, I see a nation that is ready to move forward. Ready for the next step in the incredible journey that is America. I see an America where we hold fast to the fearless belief that built our nation and inspired the world. That here in this country, anything is possible."

"My mother had another lesson she used to teach: Never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them you are."

"We must be worthy of this moment," Harris said. "It is now our turn to do what generations before us have done, guided by optimism and faith to fight for this country we love. To fight for the ideals we cherish and to uphold the awesome responsibility that comes with the greatest privilege on Earth: The privilege and pride of being an American."

"Together let us write the next great chapter in the most extraordinary story ever told."

