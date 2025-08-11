Trump to address crime, homelessness in DC as mayor warns against National Guard use

President Donald Trump is set to address crime and homelessness in Washington, D.C., on Monday during a press conference at the White House. However, the city’s mayor is expressing concerns about what this may mean for the city, particularly regarding the potential mobilization of the National Guard.

Crime and homelessness are issues Trump has frequently criticized, calling the nation's capital unsafe and poorly managed. His recent focus appears to be driven by an attempted carjacking last week involving a former Department of Government Efficiency worker.

Despite Trump's claims, statistics indicate violent crime is down 26% in Washington, D.C., compared to the same time last year. There has also been a significant drop since a spike in 2023.

Specifically concerning carjackings, the numbers have remained steady in 2025, but there is a notable problem with teenagers being implicated in many cases — including the recent incident involving the former DOGE worker, in which two teens were arrested.

Trump has also discussed teenage crime in recent days, arguing that the juvenile justice system’s consequences are insufficient and expressing a desire to try some teens as adults.

"[Washington, D.C.] has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World," Trump said on his Truth Social platform. "It will soon be one of the safest!!!"

In addition to crime, Trump has targeted homelessness recently, stating that individuals experiencing homelessness in Washington, D.C., need to leave the city immediately. He mentioned that these individuals would have a place to stay, but not within the capital, though details on this plan remain unclear given the longstanding issue of homelessness in the district.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY," Trump said in a statement. "We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong. It’s all going to happen very fast, just like the Border."

While the president has the authority to call in the National Guard, the mayor is particularly wary of this action, suggesting that it may not address the underlying problems. She believes focusing on filling judicial vacancies to expedite court processes might be more effective in addressing violent crime than deploying the National Guard.

“I just think that’s not the most efficient use of our Guard,” Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said Sunday on MSNBC.

Another possibility is Trump could temporarily take control of the Metropolitan Police Department; however, this potential action could face legal challenges, as there has never been a precedent for such federal intervention, which would also require an act of Congress to truly federalize Washington, D.C.

According to The Associated Press, Trump has already tasked some 500 federal law enforcement officers to deploy throughout the nation's capital in an effort to combat crime.