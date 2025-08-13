Trump details expectations for meeting with Putin

President Donald Trump offered new insight Wednesday into his expectations for his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Speaking with reporters, President Trump said the talks with Putin will set the stage for a possible second meeting that would include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"It's going to be a very important meeting," President Trump said.

"There may be no second meeting because if I feel that it's not appropriate to have it — because they didn't give us the answers we need — then we're not going to have a second meeting," he added.

The meeting will take place at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, according to The Associated Press.

A senior administration official told Scripps News the first meeting will be a "listening session" to gauge Putin’s position as the U.S. considers next steps on how to help end the war. President Trump is optimistic and looking forward to the discussion, the official said.

Earlier Wednesday, President Trump spoke with Zelenskyy and European allies in what was described as a “constructive” conversation.

However, Zelenskyy reportedly cautioned leaders on the call that Putin is “bluffing” and has no real intention of ending the war, which began when Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.

Zelenskyy believes Putin is trying to stall in order to avoid additional sanctions, which he claimed are hurting Russia.

"Sanctions are very helpful and are hitting Russia’s war economy hard,” Zelenskyy said.