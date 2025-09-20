Ohio sheriff considering criminal charges over Democrats' Trump buttons at fair

An Ohio sheriff is looking into criminal charges against his local Democratic Party for selling buttons that he and some Ashland County fairgoers say can be seen as threatening to President Donald Trump.

When Ohioans attend the fair, they expect a family-friendly day in the sun—but some community members told us that wasn’t what they got, due to a now-shut-down booth.

"It's shameful, it's unfortunate," fairgoer Dan Kaufman said. "That's the exact opposite of what we need in our country right now."

The Ashland County Democratic Party’s stall was full of buttons Thursday evening, ones that disturbed Kaufman. County Sheriff Kurt Schneider said they broke fair rules.

"A red ball cap with 'felon' across the top of it, 'Is he dead yet?' and some other innuendo about his obituary — we're referring to the president of the United States," Schneider told us Friday. "Also, a number, 86-47, which is removal of the President, who is the 47th president of the United States."

Mansfield Edwards

Fair officials asked the Democrats to put away those specific buttons, according to a sheriff's office report. But more complaints came, which Schneider said showed the buttons were still out there. The Dems were escorted out by law enforcement peacefully, he said.

The booth next door said they are glad they are gone.

"People should be able to say what they want, and I also agree that there are proper times," Bruce, who was working at a stall selling candy and popcorn, said.

On the other side of the aisle, directly across from the Democratic booth, was a memorial sign for conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated earlier this month.

The party Democrats released the following statement Friday night:

State Sen. Bill DeMora, a Columbus Democrat, defended them.

"This is censorship," DeMora said. "It's a violation of the First Amendment right to free speech."

Kaufman disagreed.

"It’s a strict message of division and strife," Kaufman said.

Schneider said that he reported the incident to Trump's Secret Service, and his department is looking into possible criminal charges, as he and Kaufman thought they were threatening.

"Everybody can say anything, right? But then what are the consequences of what you say?" Schneider said. "This kind of nonsense, it can go somewhere else."

DeMora said that putting an opinion on a button that you don't like a president and want him out of office isn't threatening, nor is it a crime.

"[The sheriff] is wrong and will lose any battle in court," DeMora said.

Fairs should be a place to unite, Kaufman said, not divide.

"We have to come together, we really do," he said.

The sheriff says he will keep us updated on the next steps.

This article was written by Morgan Trau for the Scripps News Group in Ohio.