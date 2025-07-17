Trump administration hands over nation's Medicaid enrollee data, including addresses, to ICE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials will be given access to the personal data of the nation's 79 million Medicaid enrollees, including home addresses and ethnicities, to track down immigrants who may not be living legally in the United States, according to an agreement obtained by The Associated Press.

The information will give ICE officials the ability to find "the location of aliens" across the country, says the agreement signed Monday between the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Department of Homeland Security. The agreement has not been announced publicly.

RELATED STORY | Immigration agents demand tenant information from landlords

The extraordinary disclosure of millions of such personal health data to deportation officials is the latest escalation in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, which has repeatedly tested legal boundaries in its effort to arrest 3,000 people daily.

Lawmakers and some CMS officials have challenged the legality of deportation officials' access to some states' Medicaid enrollee data. It's a move, first reported by the AP last month, that Health and Human Services officials said was aimed at rooting out people enrolled in the program improperly.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration completes another third-country deportation to Africa

But the latest data-sharing agreement makes clear what ICE officials intend to do with the health data.

"ICE will use the CMS data to allow ICE to receive identity and location information on aliens identified by ICE," the agreement says.

HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon would not respond to the latest agreement. It is unclear, though, whether Homeland Security has yet accessed the information. The department's assistant secretary, Tricia McLaughlin, said in an emailed statement that the two agencies "are exploring an initiative to ensure that illegal aliens are not receiving Medicaid benefits that are meant for law-abiding Americans."