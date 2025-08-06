IndyCar distances itself from 'Speedway Slammer' immigration detention facility

IndyCar is distancing itself from a new Trump administration immigration initiative in Indiana that uses racing imagery to promote expanded detention space.

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced a partnership with the state of Indiana to add 1,000 new beds for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in what it called the "Speedway Slammer."

A post on X by DHS promoting the facility featured a race car and a speedway next to a detention center.

The Speedway Slammer 🏁 pic.twitter.com/fXlTgWW8jA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 5, 2025

In a statement to Scripps News, IndyCar said it was not informed about the use of its imagery in the announcement.

"Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter," IndyCar tells Scripps News.

As of Wednesday morning, the DHS post remained live.

The "Speedway Slammer" is the second facility of its kind under the administration’s plan to expand ICE detention through state partnerships. It follows the launch of “Alligator Alcatraz” in Florida.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said funding for the facility came from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Thanks to Governor Braun for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country," she said. "If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in Indiana’s Speedway Slammer. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”