FBI raids former Trump adviser John Bolton’s home in classified documents probe

FBI agents raided ex–Trump adviser John Bolton’s home over an alleged classified documents probe tied to theft, misuse, and retention concerns.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation raided the home of former National Security Adviser John Bolton as part of a national security–related investigation, a source told Scripps News on Friday.

According to the source, the raid is connected to classified documents, including the possible theft and unauthorized retention of those materials. The source said the raid occurred as FBI Director Kash Patel posted on the social media platform X: "NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission."

Bolton served as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019.

Since leaving the White House, Bolton has become a vocal critic of Trump. He clashed with the administration over the publication of his memoir, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir."

The Trump administration alleged that Bolton included classified information in the book and attempted to block its release.

Reporting by Scripps News' Liz Landers was included in this story.

