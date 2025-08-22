DOJ expected to hand over Jeffrey Epstein files to House Oversight

The Justice Department is expected to release a portion of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation files to the House Oversight Committee as soon as Friday, marking the culmination of a rare bipartisan demand for records.

The scope and contents of the documents remain unknown.

We don’t know if this information coming out is new. We don’t know if these are things that members of Congress have seen before. We don’t know if this is information that’s already made it out into the public eye through reporting or through previous disclosures.

Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the panel will review the Justice Department’s production before releasing any material publicly.

“We’re going to review and we’ll work as quickly as we can. This is sensitive information,” Comer said. “We want to make sure we don’t do anything to harm or jeopardize any victims that were involved in this. But we’re going to be transparent and we’re doing what we said we would do.”

The incoming documents are part of a yearslong effort by lawmakers from both parties to obtain information tied to Epstein, a financier with political and social connections to public figures including Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump.

The Oversight Committee has also subpoenaed former attorneys general, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton to testify, though it remains unclear whether they will appear.

Earlier this month, the committee subpoenaed Ghislaine Maxwell for testimony. Maxwell’s attorneys wrote in a letter that their client would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established, listing conditions that would have to be met.

Trump, a longtime acquaintance of Epstein, has directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce any and all pertinent grand jury testimony, subject to court approval.

The records expected Friday would be the first provided under the Justice Department subpoena, issued earlier in August. DOJ officials have said producing all records will take time in order to redact the names of victims and any child sexual abuse material.

