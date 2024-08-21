'Let's get to work': former President Barack Obama calls on America to unite to elect Kamala Harris

Former first lady Michelle Obama and former President Barack Obama spoke at the Democratic National Convention Tuesday, laying out a vision for new leadership from Vice President Kamala Harris.

'Hope is making a comeback'

Former first lady Michelle Obama shared a message of hope with the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday night.

She began by recalling her mother, who reminded her "not to squander the sacrifices our elders made to give us a better future."

She went on to say that Kamala Harris' mother instilled the same values in the current Democratic presidential nominee: to study and work hard, and enter a career of public service.

"From a middle-class household, Kamala worked her way up to become vice president of the United States of America," Michelle Obama said. "Kamala Harris is more than ready for this moment."

"Of the two major candidates in this race, only Kamala Harris truly understands the unseen labor and unwavering commitment that has always made America great," Michelle Obama said.

"This is going to be an uphill battle," she added, speaking of the upcoming election. "We cannot get a Goldilocks complex about whether everything is just right."

"It's up to all of us to be the antidote to darkness and division," she said.

"Something wonderfully magical is in the air" - Michelle Obama at DNC

'I am feeling hopeful'

Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago to address the DNC crowd 16 years after accepting the Democratic nomination during his own first run for president.

"This convention has always been pretty good to kids with funny names who believe in a country where anything is possible," Barack Obama said.

Barack Obama opened his speech by remembering the service of President Joe Biden.

"We needed a leader who was selfless enough to do the rarest thing in politics: putting his own ambition aside for the sake of the country," Barack Obama said. "History will remember Joe Biden."

"Now the torch has been passed. Now it is up to all of us to fight for the America we believe in," the former president said. "This will still be a tight race in a closely divided country."

Setting a distinction from Trump

Barack Obama recalled former President Donald Trump's actions while in office and after, including his efforts to suppress reproductive rights, and his causing the collapse of the bipartisan immigration bill during President Biden's term.

"We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos," Barack Obama said. "America's ready for a new chapter."

By contrast, the former president said, Kamala Harris intends to support the middle class, lower drug costs and protect a woman's right to make health care decisions.

"In other words, Kamala Harris won't be focused on her problems. She'll be focused on yours," he said.

'A new way forward'

"Our job is to convince people that Democracy can actually deliver," the former president said. "We can't just rely on the ideas of the past. We need to chart a new way forward to meet the challenges of today. And Kamala understands this."

Former President Obama outlined policy priorities for a new Harris administration, including new housing construction, continued reductions in health care costs and making college more affordable.

"We need a president who will stand up" for workers who want to bargain for better working conditions and wages, he said.

"Kamala and Tim understand that when everybody gets a fair shot, we're all better off," Barack Obama said.

'We the People includes everyone'

"Democracy isn't just a bunch of abstract principles and dusty laws in a book somewhere," Barack Obama said. "It's the values we live by. It's the way we treat each other, including those who don’t look like us or pray like us or see the world exactly like we do."

"To make progress on the things we care about, the things that really affect people’s lives, we need to remember that we’ve all got our blind spots and contradictions and prejudices; and that if we want to win over those who aren’t yet ready to support our candidate, we need to listen to their concerns — and maybe learn something in the process," he said.

Former President Obama expanded this notion worldwide, calling for America and a Harris administration to lead the world by example in countering climate change, addressing disease and protecting human rights.

"The vast majority of us don’t want to live in a country that’s bitter and divided," Barack Obama said. "We want something better."

"As much as any policy or program, I believe that’s what we yearn for — a return to an America where we work together and look out for each other," he said.

"If we each do our part over the next 77 days ,we will elect Kamala Harris as the next president of the United States, and Tim Walz as the next vice president of the United States," he said. "Let's get to work."

Years of support

Harris has known the Obamas since Barack Obama was running for the U.S. Senate in Illinois. She also worked to support his campaign for the presidency in 2008.

The Obamas have worked to support Harris' campaign with outreach and fundraising, social media influence and political engagement.

Mrs. Obama leads We All Vote, a nonpartisan group dedicated to increasing voter registration and engagement nationwide.

In a July phone call with Vice President Harris just after she received President Biden's endorsement, the Obamas congratulated Harris and pledged their support.

"We are going to do everything we can to help propel you into the presidency and continue the amazing legacy that you, that Joe Biden and you have been able to establish," former President Obama said on the call. "Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the oval office."